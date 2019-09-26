Proactive Communication with Residential Wireline Customers Drives Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

Television and internet subscribers who contacted customer service to complain about a high bill are significantly less satisfied compared with those who contacted the provider for another reason such as a service outage. Nearly 40% of television and internet customers who had a high bill complaint said they didn't achieve a resolution. Additionally, 52% of internet subscribers who had a high bill complaint said they would switch carriers.

"Customers rely on their wireline provider to supply reliable service at a reasonable price," said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director & Practice Leader, Technology, Media and Telecom Intelligence at J.D. Power. "Service providers have an opportunity to maintain brand loyalty and satisfaction by sending subscribers proactive notices about scheduled or known outages, and statement adjustments. Taking every opportunity to demonstrate transparency is a customer-focused outlook that improves the overall customer experience."

Study Rankings

Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study

Verizon ranks highest in the East region (754). Comcast (XFINITY) ranks highest in the North Central region (720), earning its first award. AT&T/DIRECTV ranks highest in the South (749) and West (713) regions.

Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study

DISH Network ranks highest in overall satisfaction nationally with a score of 762, and across all four regions; East (763), North Central (759), South (762) and West (763).

The 2019 U.S. wireline studies are based on responses from 22,891 customers in the Internet Service Provider Study and 20,204 customers in the Television Service Provider Study who evaluated their cable/satellite TV and high-speed internet service providers. The studies were fielded in four waves: November 2018; January-February 2019; April-May 2019; and July 2019.

