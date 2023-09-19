Proactive IP Risk Management for Innovators - Introducing the Quarterly mRNA Therapeutics Patent Monitoring Service

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic mRNA Patent Monitor" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global mRNA therapeutics landscape is experiencing a transformative era, with mRNA-based vaccines leading the way in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarkable success of these vaccines has not only revolutionized immunization but also brought to the forefront the immense potential of mRNA technology in treating a wide range of diseases and conditions. As this field rapidly evolves, understanding the intellectual property (IP) landscape is crucial for businesses and researchers to identify opportunities, navigate challenges, and stay competitive.

Introducing the mRNA Therapeutics Patent Monitoring Service:

  • Quarterly Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with quarterly-updated Excel files, comprehensive analysis reports, and direct access to the publisher's expert analysts.
  • IP Insights: Gain deep insights into the latest IP trends, key players, and emerging technologies in the mRNA therapeutics sector.
  • Competitor Analysis: Keep a watchful eye on your competitors' IP activities, R&D strategies, and technology developments to inform your own strategic decisions.
  • Risk Mitigation: Proactively manage IP risks by monitoring new patent applications, preventing harmful IP rights registrations, and swiftly responding to infringements.

Service Features:

  • Quarterly Updates: Access an Excel database containing valuable information on new patent applications, recently granted patents, expired/abandoned patents, IP transfers (re-assignments, licensing), and patent litigation/opposition.
  • Thematic Segmentation: Patents are categorized by technology segments, application areas, and therapeutic domains, including mRNA design, delivery methods, manufacturing processes, mRNA-based vaccines, mRNA-based therapeutics, infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and various other diseases.
  • Online Database Access: Hyperlinks to an updated online database provide legal status and document access for further research.
  • Direct Analyst Interaction: Benefit from direct interactions with our expert analysts, including on-demand Q&A sessions and discussions tailored to your specific needs.

Key Companies in the mRNA Therapeutics Field:

The mRNA Therapeutics Patent Monitoring Service provides insights into the IP strategies of key players in the field, including:

  • Abnova
  • Arcturus
  • Biontech
  • Celanese
  • Chimeron Bio
  • CirCode
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Dompe
  • Elanco
  • Gnereation Bio
  • Gritstone Bio
  • GSK
  • Inventage Lab
  • Leon
  • Magle Chemoswed
  • Moderna
  • Nanovation Therapeutics
  • nference
  • Pfizer
  • Renegade Therapeutics
  • Replicate
  • Sanofi
  • Therna Therapeutics
  • UreVac
  • WestGene BioPharma

The mRNA Therapeutics Patent Monitoring Service offers a comprehensive and strategic approach to navigating the evolving mRNA therapeutics landscape. It empowers businesses, researchers, and innovators to make informed decisions, identify emerging research areas, and understand competitors' IP strategies in this dynamic field.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na9qep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Research Report 2023-2032: Aftermarket Insulation Products Present New Opportunities Amidst Increasing Government Focus on Strict Regulatory Standards

Health-Conscious Consumers Propel Demand for Natural Food Colors, Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.