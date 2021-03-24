WINDHAM, N.H., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HydraCor, a market leader in patient experience (PX) solutions, announced today that their AI assisted Patient Experience Platform, AdvoCor's "Proactive & Purposeful Patient Rounding (PPPR)" report has been released and is available for free download.

The AdvoCor PPPR report is HydraCor's analysis of the major shortfall purposeful rounding programs. To understand patient perceptions and develop aligned improvement strategies, many healthcare organizations rely on historical data from third-party research, consumerism studies, and patient advisory councils. In short, retroactive insights dictate the procedures and activities of future rounds, the problem major problem with this methodology is how fast the information become obsolete and the actions become stale.

Interested parties can learn more and download a free copy of the report by clicking link at the bottom of this page:

https://www.hydracor.net/proactive-purposeful-patient-rounds

About HydraCor

HydraCor is recognized as a market leader in Value Based Payment ROI systems, focused on Patient Experience and Infection Prevention. HydraCor's mission is to optimize the operational workflows for healthcare organizations (HCOs) with the implementation of AI, leading to demonstratable gains in CMS scores and there by hard dollar ROI. HydraCor services over 300 HCOs in the U.S.

SOURCE HydraCor

Related Links

www.hydracor.net

