PROACTIVE Real Estate Projects Strong Growth in Brunswick County Residential Market, Anticipating Record-Breaking 2025

OAK ISLAND, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 -- PROACTIVE Real Estate today released a detailed report on the Brunswick County, North Carolina residential real estate market, highlighting a dynamic comparison of sales performance between 2024 and the soon to finish year of 2025. The analysis, which factors in scheduled closings, forecasts a robust year for the region's housing sector.

The report shows that year-to-date (YTD) 2025 sales volume currently stands at $2.91 billion representing 5,883 closed units. This compares to the full 2024 year, which concluded with a total sales volume of $2.78 billion across 5,811 units.

A deeper look into the market segments reveals varied performance across price points for 2024 (Full Year) compared to 2025 (YTD through December 5):

Homes Under $500,000: This segment saw an increase in volume from $1.34 billion (2024) to $1.37 billion (2025 YTD), with total units rising from 4,094 to 4,119. The ratio of resale units increased from 51.56% to 52.93%.





$500,000 - $999,999: Sales volume is slightly behind last year's total of $937 million, at $913 million with total units trailing from 1,382 to 1,366. However, closings in the final weeks of December should raise the totals to surpass those of 2024.



Over $1 Million: The luxury segment demonstrated substantial growth, with volume increasing significantly from $507 million to $628 million. Total units jumped from 335 to 398, an increase of 19%, with more to come before New Year's Day.

"The enthusiasm and activity we are seeing in the Brunswick County market are tremendous," said Jabin Norris, President of PROACTIVE Companies. "While the current figures showcase a healthy market, the pipeline of committed business indicates exceptional consumer confidence and sustained demand in our coastal communities. We are proud to be at the forefront of this growth, helping our clients navigate this prosperous landscape."

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, PROACTIVE Real Estate notes a substantial boost to the year's final figures. The report indicates that an additional sales volume of $268 million is currently scheduled to close by year-end, adding another 569 units to the 2025 total. This forward-looking data points to a strong finish and a significant overall increase in market activity compared to 2024.

PROACTIVE Real Estate is the HYPERLOCAL® residential brokerage for Brunswick County, NC, focused on creating generational wealth for clients and local citizens.

This report is provided by PROACTIVE Real Estate from data provided by Hive MLS.

