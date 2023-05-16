Proactive Resource Group, an LSPedia, Inc. Company, Offers Fractional and Outsourced DSCSA Services for Pharmaceutical Companies

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Resource Group, an LSPedia, Inc. company, is offering fractional and outsourced DSCSA services to help pharmaceutical companies comply with the requirements of the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Under DSCSA, pharmaceutical companies must track and trace products through the supply chain by exchanging transaction information, history, and statement data, a process encompassing multiple complex and time-consuming tasks.

Proactive Resource Group's team of experts has extensive experience in DSCSA compliance, including EPCIS data exchange, trading partner onboarding, and exceptions management. Proactive offers EPCIS support to guarantee that any pharmaceutical company can meet the FDA's upcoming DSCSA enforcement deadline on November 27, 2023.

By outsourcing DSCSA services to Proactive Resource Group, pharmaceutical companies can streamline EPCIS onboarding, reduce errors, and ensure ongoing compliance with DSCSA requirements.

Proactive Resource Group's services include exceptions management, LSPedia Investigator processes, DSCSA training, project management, and more. Its dedicated team carries out communications and testing with trading partners, and provides support in identifying, investigating, and resolving any exceptions that occur in supply chain operations. Additionally, it continuously monitors a customer's supply chain processes to align them with internal quality system requirements, including record-keeping, reporting, policies, and SOPs.

Outsourcing to the experts at Proactive Resource Group gives pharmaceutical companies direct access to a team of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of the complexities of DSCSA, helping customers meet the FDA's enforcement deadline while averting costly fines and reputational damage. Further, Proactive's services let pharmaceutical trading partners bypass the time, expense, and hassle of hiring full-time employees to manage DSCSA compliance.

Moreover, outsourcing DSCSA compliance to Proactive Resource Group allows pharmaceutical personnel to focus on core competencies such as product development, marketing, and sales. This increases overall efficiency and productivity, leading to improved business outcomes. As Jay Madden, Director of National Accounts, ACI Healthcare, stated, "I don't have time to check EPCIS for errors. Proactive Resource's DSCSA services took a lot of burden away from us, which gives me more time to generate revenue."

Companies across the pharmaceutical supply chain need to meet DSCSA requirements to avoid penalties and maintain a positive reputation in the industry. Working with Proactive Resource Group gives any trading partner the opportunity to achieve complete DSCSA compliance without diverting teams away from their core job duties or hiring full-time employees to manage DSCSA compliance.

To learn more, visit https://www.trustprg.com/ or write to [email protected].

About Proactive Resource Group

Proactive Resource Group offers fractional and outsourced DSCSA services for pharmaceutical companies, covering EPCIS onboarding, DSCSA training, exceptions management, LSPedia Investigator processes, and project management, ensuring compliance with the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requirements. By outsourcing DSCSA compliance to Proactive Resource Group, pharmaceutical companies can save time, money, and stress — and stay focused on business.

Proactive Resource Group is an LSPedia, Inc, company. LSPedia is the leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Trading partners of all sizes use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products at every point in the supply chain; its Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management, as the first collaborative platform to resolve EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real time. Visit LSPedia online at https://www.lspedia.com/.

