ProactiveMD Expands National Value-Based Network with Strategic Acquisitions in Pathology

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProactiveMD, a leader in value-based, employer-sponsored healthcare, continues to disrupt the industry with aggressive growth, leveraging technology and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its national network. The company recently announced the acquisition of two major pathology groups, one in South Carolina and another in Alabama, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care.

Enhancing Access and Expertise

Pathologists play a critical role in diagnosing and treating complex health issues, particularly in cancer care. With pathologists in high demand and increasingly hard to find, ProactiveMD's strategic move secures access to these essential professionals, providing a significant advantage in delivering timely and accurate diagnoses. These acquisitions enable the company to:

Improve Turnaround Times : Accelerating results for biopsies and tissue specimens.





: Accelerating results for biopsies and tissue specimens. Lower Employer Costs : Reducing overall healthcare spend for employer-sponsored plans.





: Reducing overall healthcare spend for employer-sponsored plans. Enhance Patient Outcomes: Ensuring early diagnosis and effective coordination of care with specialists.

"Access to expert pathologists is imperative for high-quality outcomes," said John Collier, CEO of ProactiveMD. "By integrating these well-established pathology teams, we're empowering our network to tackle complex diagnostic challenges head-on, delivering unparalleled care to patients while driving value for employers."

A National Vision for Value-Based Care

These acquisitions align with ProactiveMD's broader strategy of building a robust, technology-enabled, value-based care network. The company is uniquely positioned to address the healthcare industry's most pressing challenges, including the shortage of specialized medical professionals.

"These new partnerships represent a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive care," Collier added. "We are honored to welcome these accomplished teams into the ProactiveMD family and are inspired by their dedication to solving some of the most complex healthcare challenges."

ProactiveMD's aggressive approach to growth underscores its vision of creating a national, employer-sponsored healthcare network capable of delivering better outcomes at lower costs through innovation, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to patients.

ProactiveMD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, ProactiveMD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care to deliver accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients.

Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, ProactiveMD's integrated model includes clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, PBM (pharmacy benefit management), and healthcare technology—all under one roof. The company is redefining the healthcare experience by providing comprehensive care that improves outcomes and lowers costs.

