Proagrica Delivers Unprecedented Industry Collaboration to Ensure Traceability for Dutch Crop Protection Market

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands has become the first country to pilot an industry-wide collaboration between manufacturers, distributors and logistics service providers of crop protection products, in a national drive to improve traceability and facilitate improved inventory management.

Agrodis and Nefyto – collective associations of crop protection distributors and manufacturers respectively – came together and formed "Stichting Agro CloSer" to spearhead this traceability initiative. Appointing Proagrica, the internationally renowned provider of data connectivity and insight for the agricultural sector to deliver the project.

A global first, the industry wide connectivity project combines EDI (electronic data interchange) and portals to fit seamlessly within each business' system. The project will ensure that all transactions are recorded electronically, and therefore full traceability by their point of origin, batch number and manufacturing date ensuring reliability of orders and full traceability.

"The approach taken by the Dutch crop protection industry is the first of its kind in its thorough cooperation between manufacturing, distribution and logistics," says Joachim Crombez, Country Manager Benelux & France at Proagrica. "A whole sector has dedicated itself to coming together and seeking a forward-looking solution – this is the first time it has been seen at this scale. The Netherlands is leading the way on smart business transformation for the 21st century."

To demonstrate the functionality of the traceability solution, Agro CloSer initiated a pilot and has been rolling out this new infrastructure to the first manufacturers, distributors and logistics partners.

"This project is not just about traceability," says Mr. Crombez. "It will also provide individual businesses the ability to implement real-time ecommerce dashboard portals, Proagrica's online platforms, that provide full visibility and automated transactions allowing all those businesses to improve efficiency and drive growth through access to smarter connectivity and data-led insight."

In the meantime, Phytodis and Phytofar, the Belgian equivalents of Agrodis and Nefyto have decided to follow their Dutch colleagues, joining the Agro CloSer initiative. Discussions are also ongoing in a number of other EU countries.

Through small adjustments to their IT plan, every business has the potential to unlock greater productivity, smoother operations, and increased profitability. Learn more about the steps you can take at www.proagrica.com

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £36.04, € 40.43, $4.72.

RELX.com

