Proagrica extends Advanced Inventory Management system to Europe

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica , the largest technology and data business serving the global ag market, has launched its Advanced Inventory Management system (AIMS) in Europe, following success in South Africa and Australia. The management solution, which is part of the Proagrica Network, enables an efficient, cost-effective and centralised system that allows both manufacturers and retailers to manage supplier-owned stock across retail networks - encouraging greater visibility and collaboration across the supply chain.

Notably, AIMS will help larger crop input manufacturers distribute their product across 20 countries in Europe, giving them real time visibility of stock levels. This in turn will help with financial planning and has the potential to help the whole food industry to tackle food shortages when crops are impacted by disease or other disruption.

The platform also integrates with existing IT systems, such as Point of Sale (POS) or ERP, and also eliminates repetitive data entry, synchronising inputs and ensuring services align with one another.

Peter Leppan, Director EMEA & Enterprise Product at Proagrica, comments: "The success of AIMS in the Southern Hemisphere, and in particular Australia, demonstrates the value of such tools in our sector. Manual management of stock operations is full of potential pitfalls; being able to view inventory to make accurate forecasts is invaluable."

The management system, which can be accessed through your browser or mobile-based system, will allow agents and retailers to meet the needs of suppliers through stock management best practice and the provision of sales data that is both accurate and timely.

AIMS is a secure, invite-only platform, which currently has over 3300 unique registered users across Australia, accounting for more than 1200 sites in the ANZ region alone. This equates to 80% of all sites involved in cropping, horticulture and mixed farming in the country, all of which are using AIMS with at least one supplier.

Leppan continues: "Transparency and collaboration are key when it comes to ensuring an efficient supply chain. AIMS meets this need over multiple locations and covers all stock, whether that's seed, crop protection products or fertiliser.

"The system is a key component of the Proagrica Network and it has the potential to have a major impact on how agribusinesses operate in Europe. And from the success we have seen in Australia and South Africa, I'm confident that it will be a success."

For more information please visit, https://proagrica.com/products/inventory-management/#key_features

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture and animal health industries.

It delivers actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Proagrica's superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Proagrica's solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics, delivering seamless supply chain management, and customer insight and engagement; essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica.com

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Group

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Group is a portfolio of brands that span multiple industries providing customers with innovative technologies, information-based analytics and decision tools and data services that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit risk.lexisnexis.com/group and www.relx.com.

Press Contact

For more information, please contact:

Tom Ingoldby

E: [email protected]

T: +44 7825 814 634

Andy Riley

E: [email protected]

T: +44 7503 673 384

SOURCE Proagrica