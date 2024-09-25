ProArch Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProArch, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

"We are honored that ProArch has been selected as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a recognition reserved for some of the industry's leading security providers," said Ben Wilcox, Managing Director of Cybersecurity & Compliance and Chief Technology Officer at ProArch. "Being a member of MISA underscores the expertise and dedication of ProArch's Security Team and validates the robust capabilities of our Managed Detection and Response solutions. Collaborating closely with Microsoft, we are committed to continually enhancing our security solutions, ensuring our clients stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain their resilience."

ProArch is a trusted partner for organizations worldwide in safeguarding against cyber threats. The company's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution leverages ProArch's in-house Security Operations Center and Microsoft's security tools—Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel—to swiftly mitigate cyber threats and prevent serious breaches. The solution emphasizes high-fidelity detections, reducing false positives, and prioritizing actions based on threat intelligence and business impact. With ProArch's MDR, organizations can efficiently address immediate information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) threats while managing long-term organizational risk.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like ProArch, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

"Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is another significant milestone for ProArch's Microsoft collaboration," said Santosh Kaveti, CEO of ProArch. "The membership enables us to further build upon our top-tier cybersecurity practice and deliver solutions that help our clients navigate the evolving landscape of cyberthreats with confidence."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

