Investors may find it helpful to access our latest investor presentation as background for the webcast. The presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of website at http://investor.proassurance.com/Presentations. Archives of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of our website for at least one year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. The Company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Ward's 50 for eleven straight years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A" (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance's YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proassurance-announces-presentation-to-investors-at-the-jmp-securities-financial-services-conference-300667760.html

SOURCE ProAssurance Corporation

Related Links

http://www.proassurance.com

