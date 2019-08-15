Probe card market is expected to reach $2.0 billion by 2024

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the probe card market looks attractive with opportunities in the electrical testing of the integrated circuit in the semiconductor industry. The probe card market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.

In this market, different types of probe card such as standard and advanced are used as product type. Lucintel forecasts that advanced probe card will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it eliminates the limitations related to probe area, pad layout, and extreme environment conditions.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing production of integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. The presence of prominent IC manufacturers in these countries is also leading the demand for this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the probe card industry, include the development of probe card to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages. FormFactor, Micronics Japan Co., Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials, MPI Corporation, Nidec SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, and TSE and others are among the major probe card manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading market research firm has analyzed growth opportunities in the probe card market by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Probe Card Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the probe card market by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region.

