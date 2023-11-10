Probe Card Market to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing investment in fabs is notably driving the probe card market. However, factors such as rapid technological changes in the semiconductor industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (advanced probe card and standard probe card), end-user (foundry, logic, and memory device), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the probe card market, including Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., GGB INDUSTRIES INC., INNOTECH Corp., Japan ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CORP., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., PROTEC MEMS Technology, Synergie Cad, Technoprobe S.p.A., Translarity Inc., TSE Co. Ltd., Wentworth Laboratories Ltd., and WILLTECHNOLOGY.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probe Card Market 2024-2028
Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -  The company offers probe cards such as CHPT new probe card.

Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

  • The market share growth by the advanced probe card segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The user will have the possibility to bypass certain limits on standard probe cards through the use of Advanced Probe Cards. Advanced probe cards that permit a greater flow of electricity through the probe facilitate improvements in both speed and position accuracy.
  • end-user (foundry, logic, and memory device)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 74% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for ICs in this region has been enhanced by developments in telecoms and networking, as well as the growing use of electronics in a variety of sectors including automobiles. The demand for enhanced ICs that can be used in advanced applications has been highlighted.
  • North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist probe card market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the probe card market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the probe card market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of probe card market companies

Related Reports:

The Rugged Integrated Circuit (IC) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 905.29 million. 

The radio frequency (RF) MEMS market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,237.4 million. 

Probe Card Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.46

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key countries

US, Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

News Releases in Similar Topics

