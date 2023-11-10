Probe Card Market to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing investment in fabs is notably driving the probe card market. However, factors such as rapid technological changes in the semiconductor industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (advanced probe card and standard probe card), end-user (foundry, logic, and memory device), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the probe card market, including Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., GGB INDUSTRIES INC., INNOTECH Corp., Japan ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CORP., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., PROTEC MEMS Technology, Synergie Cad, Technoprobe S.p.A., Translarity Inc., TSE Co. Ltd., Wentworth Laboratories Ltd., and WILLTECHNOLOGY.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probe Card Market 2024-2028

Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. - The company offers probe cards such as CHPT new probe card.

Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

The market share growth by the advanced probe card segment will be significant during the forecast period. The user will have the possibility to bypass certain limits on standard probe cards through the use of Advanced Probe Cards. Advanced probe cards that permit a greater flow of electricity through the probe facilitate improvements in both speed and position accuracy.

end-user (foundry, logic, and memory device)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 74% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for ICs in this region has been enhanced by developments in telecoms and networking, as well as the growing use of electronics in a variety of sectors including automobiles. The demand for enhanced ICs that can be used in advanced applications has been highlighted.

North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Probe Card Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist probe card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probe card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probe card market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of probe card market companies

Probe Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

SOURCE Technavio