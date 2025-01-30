Probe Card Market to grow by USD 1.73 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by increasing fab investments, Report on AI's role in market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global probe card market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.4% during the forecast period. Growing investment in fabs is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing wafer size. However, rapid technological changes in semiconductor industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., GGB INDUSTRIES INC., INNOTECH Corp., Japan Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., PROTEC MEMS Technology, Synergie Cad, Technoprobe S.p.A., Translarity Inc., TSE Co. Ltd., Wentworth Laboratories Ltd., and WILLTECHNOLOGY.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probe Card Market 2025-2029

Probe Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1731.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries Taiwan, China, US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK, Brazil, Germany, and Mexico Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co Ltd., FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., GGB INDUSTRIES INC., INNOTECH Corp., Japan Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., PROTEC MEMS Technology, Synergie Cad, Technoprobe S.p.A., Translarity Inc., TSE Co. Ltd., Wentworth Laboratories Ltd., and WILLTECHNOLOGY

Market Driver

The probe card market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of semiconductors in various industries. From consumer electronics to data centers, advanced ICs in sectors like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, wearable devices, and healthcare monitoring devices require high-quality chip testing. Semiconductor manufacturing's output is increasing, driven by 5G technology, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and geographical market expansion. Probe cards play a crucial role in this process, providing electromechanical interfaces for chip testing. These advanced tools measure electrical signals between silicon wafers and probes, ensuring chip quality, reliability, and alignment. Probe cards come in various types, including cantilever, membrane, and vertical designs, catering to different testing needs. Memory testing, power device testing, and calibration are essential functions of probe cards. Advanced substrates, load boards, and socket technology enhance their performance. Data analysis software and measurement sensors further improve testing efficiency and device quality. High-performance products in this sector prioritize customization, support structure, and mounting frame design.

The semiconductor industry has seen significant advancements in wafer size over the past few decades. With larger wafer sizes, manufacturers can produce more Integrated Circuits (ICs) per wafer, leading to cost savings. In 1960, a standard wafer size was just 23mm. Today, wafers can be over 300mm in diameter. Although there have been efforts to develop 450mm wafers, the high investment required and low return on investment have deterred many companies from investing in Research and Development (R&D) for this technology. Currently, the use of 300mm, 200mm, 150mm, and 100mm wafers caters to the IC manufacturing industry's demands effectively.

Market Challenges

The Probe Card Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of semiconductors used in various industries such as consumer electronics, data centers, advanced ICs, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, wearable devices, and healthcare monitoring. Semiconductor manufacturing faces challenges in ensuring chip quality, reliability, and alignment during production. Probe cards play a crucial role in chip testing by providing electromechanical interfaces for electrical contact with bond pads on a silicon wafer. The market is driven by the need for higher testing efficiency and device quality in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and other high-performance products. Probe cards come in various types such as Cantilever Probe Cards, Membrane Probe Cards, and Vertical Probe Cards, each designed for specific testing requirements. Manufacturers focus on advanced substrates, load boards, socket technology, and metrology to improve measurement resolution and accuracy. Optical Measurement Systems, Electrical Measurement Systems, and Mechanical Measurement Systems are used for probe card measurement, calibration, and alignment. Calibration standards and data analysis software ensure consistent performance and reliability. Geographical market expansion and customization are key trends in the probe card industry, with manufacturers catering to the unique needs of different regions and applications. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices.

The semiconductor industry is characterized by intense competition, rapid technological advancements, short product lifecycles, and significant price erosion. These factors are driven by the shrinking size and increasing complexity of Integrated Circuits (ICs), which require more advanced probe cards for effective defect identification. Probe card vendors face challenges in keeping up with these technological changes, particularly with the transition to larger wafer sizes, lower technology nodes like 10-nm and 7-nm, and the development of MEMS. To meet these demands, probe card manufacturers must continuously innovate and develop advanced products that can accurately and efficiently test these complex ICs.

Segment Overview

This probe card market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Advanced probe card

1.2 Standard probe card End-user 2.1 Foundry and logic

2.2 Memory device Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Advanced probe card- Advanced probe cards offer several advantages over standard probe cards for IC testing. These cards provide increased current throughput and high position accuracy, minimizing the risk of damage to devices under test. Advanced probe card technologies, such as vertical, blade, and MEMS, cater to specific testing requirements. Vertical probe cards are ideal for multi-die testing of foundry and logic products, while blade probe cards offer individual blade mounting for each probe. MEMS probe cards utilize MEMS technology for wafer-level testing. The growing complexity of IC designs, driven by advancements in technologies like FinFET, FD-SOI, 3D ICs, and lower nodes, necessitates the use of advanced probe cards. Consequently, the demand for advanced probe cards is expected during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The probe card market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of semiconductors used in various industries, including consumer electronics, data centers, advanced ICs, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, wearable devices, and healthcare monitoring devices. The semiconductor industry's expansion is driving the demand for probe cards, which are essential for semiconductor manufacturing and testing. Probe cards play a crucial role in measuring electrical contact between semiconductor components and pads on a silicon wafer. They are used in various types, such as cantilever probe cards and membrane probe cards, and are integral to metrology and socket technology. Advanced substrates, load boards, and test points are also essential components of probe cards. The market's growth is further fueled by the adoption of 5G technology, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and geographical market expansion. The focus on chip quality, reliability, and socket technology is also driving innovation in probe card design and manufacturing.

Market Research Overview

The probe card market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of semiconductors used in various industries, including consumer electronics, data centers, advanced ICs, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, wearable devices, and healthcare monitoring devices. Semiconductor manufacturing requires precise and reliable testing to ensure high-performance products, leading to increased demand for probe cards. Probe cards are essential electromechanical interfaces used in chip testing, providing electrical signals to bond pads and routing them to test points on the silicon wafer. Probe cards come in various types, such as Cantilever Probe Cards, Membrane Probe Cards, and Vertical Probe Cards, each with unique advantages for specific applications. Advanced substrates, load boards, and socket technology are crucial components of probe cards, ensuring alignment, calibration, and resolution during the testing process. Optical Measurement Systems, Electrical Measurement Systems, and Mechanical Measurement Systems are used to ensure precise probe card measurement, while calibration standards and data analysis software optimize testing efficiency and device quality. The market is expanding geographically, driven by the semiconductor industry's continuous innovation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and other advanced electronic devices. Probe cards' reliability and socket technology are critical factors in semiconductor output, as they provide electrical contact to the chip during testing, ensuring production efficiency and product quality. The probe card PCB, probes, needles, cantilevers, and support structure are all essential components of probe cards, contributing to the overall testing process. Customization and support frame options cater to various industry requirements, making probe cards an indispensable tool in the semiconductor industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Advanced Probe Card



Standard Probe Card

End-user

Foundry And Logic



Memory Device

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

