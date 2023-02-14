PROBE TEST SOLUTIONS LIMITED (PTSL) ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Test Solutions Ltd (PTSL) , headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, an established high-growth company and a world leader in delivering advanced ATE test hardware solutions, announces the addition of Bill Miller and Jim Russell to its board of directors. Each of these new board members brings with them a unique industrial perspective and the same unyielding drive to support the expansion plans of PTSL.

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Bill and Jim as they join our Board of Directors," said Jordan Mackellar, CEO of PTSL. "I am thrilled to add their deep strategy, manufacturing and operations expertise to the Board at such an important time for PTSL as we execute our ambitious growth plans following a recent funding and acquisition late in 2022."

Bill Miller commented, "I have watched PTSL closely for some years. Jordan's leadership, together with its leading ATE technology and empowering company culture, attracted me to the company. PTSL's board of directors has a solid track record of driving growth, profitability and successful exits within the semiconductor industry, and I'm excited to be joining the team, and I look forward to contributing to PTSL's future success here in Scotland."

Jim Russell commented, "PTSL is at a pivotal time of growth and commercialization of its technology for the ATE industry and the company and I'm looking forward to joining the board and helping scale the company during this key inflection point. Additionally, PTSL's strong focus and commitment throughout its whole organization on building a sustainable future and being the industry benchmark on sustainability particularly excited me to join the company."

Bill Miller has over 30 years experience in the Semiconductors industry, managing wafer fabs, support infrastructure and high volume large scale semiconductor assembly, probe & test operations, most recently as VP of Operations in Asia for NXP. He has also led SMEs and mid-sized businesses in a diverse range of other industries. Bill started his career at Marconi Power Semiconductors, spent over 20 years with Motorola Semiconductors and, after a gap of 12 years in other businesses, 7 years with NXP.

Jim Russell, a recognized expert and innovator in the testing of integrated circuits, successfully led R&D Altanova prior to its successful acquisition by Advantest. R&D Altanova was a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced printed circuit boards used to test integrated circuits across a variety of end markets. Under Jim's leadership, in a tenure which spanned 30 years, Jim successfully built a market-leading, technology-driven business through organic and inorganic growth avenues.

About PTSL

Probe Test Solutions Limited (PTSL, founded in 2009, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland) designs and manufactures probe cards and is one of the fastest growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers in the semiconductor industry with an innovative product offering, experienced technical team, and a diverse customer base across the globe. http://probetestsolutions.com/

