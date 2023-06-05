PROBE TEST SOLUTIONS LTD (PTSL) LEADS ATE INDUSTRY WITH HIGHEST FREQUENCY 120GHZ RF PROBE CARD SOLUTIONS

New family of PhazorRFâ high frequency probe cards, breaking industry frequency and performance benchmarks targeting next generation automotive radar, 5G and 6G platforms.

GLASGOW, Scotland and SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Test Solutions Ltd (PTSL), an established high growth company and a world-leader in delivering advanced ATE test hardware solutions, today announces its entrance to the RF Probe Card market, with the launch of the first product from a planned family of devices, demonstrating the highest performance signal integrity RF probe card solution on the market. The PhazorRF product family will target next generation automotive radar, 5 and 6G applications.

"Within 12 months of closing a round of financing and the subsequent acquisition of ThinkMEMS, we are now announcing the launch of the PhazorRF product family and our strategic entrance to the RF probe card market," comments Jordan Mackellar, CEO PTSL. Today, high frequency RF ICs or complex System on Chip (SoC) designs are limited by probe technology. PTSL now solves this industry problem with its breakthrough PhazorRF technology, removing the performance barrier, enabling customers customer to ultimately shrink die size," added Mackellar.

PhazorRF's ultra-low loss, high bandwidth probe allows high device measurement accuracy from characterization to full ATE production. With customizable tip shapes and finishes, PhazorRF is adaptable for many applications from automotive and RF mobile chipsets to advanced high pin count AI processors. In addition to superior electrical performance, PhazorRF probes are more mechanically durable and designed for stable contact over long lifetime.

For both engineering characterization and volume production, PhazorRF also overcomes the problem of testing over a broad bandwidth or high frequency range, while maintaining high production throughput with higher levels of parallelism.

The PhazorRF technology is currently sampling to customers and will be demonstrated at SWTest Conference, San Diego June 5-7, 2023. Volume production is targeted for the second half of 2023.

About PTSL

Probe Test Solutions Limited (PTSL, founded in 2009, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland) designs and manufactures probe cards and is one of the fastest growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers in the semiconductor industry with an innovative product offering, experienced technical team, and a diverse customer base across the globe. https://probetestsolutions.com/

