ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics® Announced as 2019 Title Sponsor of Black Hills Harley-Davidson® AFT Race Team

YOUNGVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Dynamics® announced ProBEAM® as the title sponsor of Black Hills Harley-Davidson® American Flat Track Race Team for the 2019 season. Both names are notorious in the motorcycle industry. ProBEAM® is the premium LED product line released from Custom Dynamics® a predominate aftermarket motorcycle LED manufacturer based in Youngsville, NC. Black Hills Harley-Davidson® the largest dealership in the mid-west and home to the Rally at Exit 55 in Rapid City, SD.

"We are excited to be the title sponsor of Number 33 Dawson Schieffer and to be a part of the Black Hills Harley-Davison® American Flat Track race team. We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and wish Dawson and the entire Black Hills race team the best of luck." stated David Pribula, owner of Custom Dynamics®

Terry Rymer, co-owner of Black Hills Harley-Davidson® commented, "We are extremely excited and proud to have ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics coming aboard as title sponsor for the 2019 racing season. It's partnerships with great motorcycle related companies like this that help make us a force to be reckoned with at all 18 events around the country."

The 2019 American Flat Track season will kick off with the Daytona TT race on Thursday, March 14th during Daytona Beach Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway where Custom Dynamics® will set up their factory rig for LED lighting sales and installations. This year's new track design promises to offer an unforgettable race for fans as all eyes will be on Black Hills Harley-Davidson® singles rider No. 33 Dawson Schieffer.

