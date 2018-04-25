ProBility Media Corp. Division, Disco Learning Media, Launches Watt Watchers 2.0 At Texas Energy Managers Association Conference 2018

"According to a report compiled by Headlight Data, a software and data company based in Austin, Texas, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin are included in the list of the top ten growing US economies from 2011 to 2016 based on growth regional product," stated Dr. Webber, Advisory Board Member of ProBility Media. "Energy is a critical enabler for growing economies making it vital for all Texans to get smart about energy. I'm pleased to be working on the re-launch of Watt Watchers to help K-12 students learn more about energy. Launching Watt Watchers 2.0 in partnership with TEMA makes perfect sense because facilities managers are on the frontlines of conservation and efficiency. We must empower students to make intelligent decisions about how we use our precious resources."

The original Watt Watchers program, established in 1985 and one of the State of Texas' most popular energy education offerings, is being modernized by Disco and Dr. Webber to reflect current energy and environmental topics. Watt Watchers 2.0 will provide schools with energy saving tips while encouraging students to become energy ambassadors through creative exercises, games and interactive tools.

About Texas Energy Managers Association (TEMA)

TEMA is a professional organization that serves publicly-funded institutions: public schools, hospitals, state & local governments, and public institutions of higher learning by providing resources, networking, training and certification in energy management and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.texasema.org

About Disco Learning Media

Disco Learning Media, an online course developer and digital publisher, was acquired by Probility Media Corporation in January 2018. Disco pioneered app-based textbooks, known as "course apps," for higher education. Today their innovative services and products are used by clients in the academic, corporate and government markets.

For more information, visit www.watt-watchers.com

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas, offering immersive technologies, digital learning and compliance solutions for a wide variety of industrial trades. ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the education and training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials utilizing mixed reality and digital animation to prepare the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the individual to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit www.ProBilityMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probility-media-corp-division-disco-learning-media-launches-watt-watchers-2-0-at-texas-energy-managers-association-conference-2018--300635986.html

SOURCE ProBility Media Corp.

Related Links

http://www.ProBilityMedia.com

