ProBility Media Corp. Division, Disco Learning Media, Secures Renewed Contract With Minnesota Historical Society

"Technology used to deliver e-learning content is rapidly changing. Institutions can use expert advice and support from a trusted partner with strong background in developing and deploying e-learning content and solutions," said Juan Garcia, president of Disco Learning Media. "Disco is proud to once again partner with Minnesota Historical Society to provide them with innovative and affordable solutions for their outstanding educational programs."

As a consulting firm, Disco will help identify the best tools and techniques for MNHS' portfolio of e-learning content. Disco's deep expertise in online learning and solutions for the modern web will help MNHS optimize their content and discover new ways to engage their audiences.

About Disco Learning Media

Disco Learning Media, an online course developer and digital publisher, was acquired by ProBility Media Corporation in January 2018. Disco pioneered app-based textbooks, known as "course apps," for higher education. Today their innovative services and products are used by clients in the academic, corporate and government markets.

For more information, visit www.getdis.co

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas, offering immersive technologies, digital learning and compliance solutions for a wide variety of industrial trades. ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the education and training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials utilizing mixed reality and digital animation to prepare the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the individual to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit www.ProBilityMedia.com

