ProBio Announces New Executive Appointments

Allen Guo joined ProBio in 2021, bringing 16 years of leadership and team building experience at Janssen, Lonza, Becton Dickinson, and Patheon. Under his leadership, his business development team has contributed most of the company's revenue by supporting clients' end-to-end projects from the discovery phase through the pre-commercial Biologics License Application (BLA) stage, across multiple modalities. He has been at the heart of driving ProBio's growth, securing milestone projects, and building high-performing teams.

Whitney Winters joined ProBio earlier this year as Vice President of Commercial Excellence. She brings 17 years of experience in sales and marketing, with a successful tenure at West Pharmaceutical Services. Known for her strategic expertise and execution excellence, Whitney will lead both ProBio's business development and marketing groups, ensuring a seamless integration of commercial strategies and tactics. Whitney's expertise in market strategy, team leadership, and commercial excellence has already had a profound impact on ProBio's ability to deliver on its vision of enabling transformative therapies and will allow her to lead the effort to expand ProBio's presence and impact in the U.S. market.

Michael Vreeland joined ProBio as the US Site Head and Interim Head of Process Development, overseeing operations at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hopewell, New Jersey, which serves ProBio's North American hub for plasmid DNA and viral vector production. With over 16 years of cGMP manufacturing experience, including leadership roles at Curia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sanofi Pasteur, Michael brings deep expertise in plasmid DNA, viral vectors, biologics manufacturing, and process development.

Founded in 2020, ProBio is a global leader in providing customized CDMO solutions for biologics and advanced therapies. With a proven track record of supporting over 108 IND clearances globally, ProBio is dedicated to empowering biopharma to deliver life-changing therapies to patients. These strategic appointments strengthen ProBio's position as a customer-centric, innovative, and integrity-driven CDMO committed to advancing healthcare solutions for a better future.

Li Zhu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ProBio, commented: "Allen, Whitney and Michael are uniquely qualified to lead ProBio into its next phase of growth. Their expertise and commitment to innovation and collaboration will ensure ProBio continues to empower our customers in delivering therapies that transform patients' lives."

Allen Guo, incoming CEO of ProBio, stated: "It is an honor to take on this role and continue to contribute to ProBio's mission. Together with our talented team, I am committed to driving innovation, delivering quality solutions, and empowering our customers to develop therapies that make a lasting impact on patients' lives."

Whitney Winters, incoming SVP of U.S. Business Development, said: "I am thrilled to take on this role at such an exciting time for ProBio. With our cutting-edge CDMO capabilities, I look forward to expanding our U.S. presence and collaborating with our customers to bring transformative therapies to patients around the world."

Michael Vreeland, US Site Head and Interim Head of Process Development, added: "I am excited to lead ProBio's U.S. manufacturing operations and help deliver high-quality solutions that support our customers in advancing life-changing therapies. Together, we will drive operational excellence and continue to fulfill ProBio's mission of improving patient outcomes."

Dr. Li Chen, the previous CEO of ProBio, will remain as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition and on-going progress.

ABOUT PROBIO

ProBio is a global leader in enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and manufacturing of next-generation biologics and advanced therapies. As a fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), ProBio supports its partners in optimizing drug development, accelerating time-to-market, and provides comprehensive life-cycle support.

Through a collaborative and risk-sharing model, ProBio offers flexible options for licensing and co-development of new therapeutics. This enables our partners to effectively navigate the complexities of human disease with adaptable and versatile therapeutic approaches.

To learn more about ProBio services, please visit www.probiocdmo.com.

CUSTOMIZED CDMO SOLUTIONS. DEVELOPED BETTER. DELIVERED FASTER.

