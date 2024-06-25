ProBio Expands Plasmid DNA and Viral Vector Production in New Jersey to Accelerate Delivery of Life-Changing Cell and Gene Therapies

HOPEWELL, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBio Inc, a New Jersey-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), proudly announce the expansion of its plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Hopewell, New Jersey. This cutting-edge facility will serve as the hub for North American operations, significantly enhancing ProBio's capability to support the manufacturing of life-changing cell and gene therapies in North America.

The Hopewell facility spans approximately 128,000 square feet; it encompasses office, laboratory, and manufacturing spaces outfitted with the latest equipment and technology for process development and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) production of plasmid DNA and viral vectors, including adeno-associated virus, lentivirus, and retrovirus.

This site supports tech transfer, method and analytical development, process development, drug substance, drug product manufacturing for both clinical and commercial-grade plasmid DNA and viral vector-based therapies. All operations are maintained with rigorous quality control and quality assurance processes. Earlier this year, ProBio received the 2024 CDMO Leadership Award in Compatibility, Quality, and Reliability from Industry Standard Research and Life Science Connect. This recognition affirms ProBio's manufacturing excellence in delivering transformative therapies to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

"We are proud to expand our capabilities to manufacture life-changing biologic drugs to the growing cell and gene therapy industry. Our dedicated, talented team and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility here in Hopewell, N.J., will help expedite bringing these therapies to patients," said Li Chen, Chief Executive Officer of ProBio Inc. "This expansion underscores our commitment to accelerating the delivery of advanced therapies to patients."

"The Hopewell facility exemplifies our mission to bring innovative therapies from concept to reality," commented Patrick Liu, Chairman of ProBio Inc. "By enhancing our capabilities, we not only support the rapid development of novel treatments but also ensure that these therapies reach patients more efficiently and effectively."

The facility's cGMP suites will undergo renovation to produce plasmid DNA and viral vectors for phase-appropriate programs, enhancing the company's capabilities and reinforcing its leading position in the biotech sector.

