Probiosphere Named by Business Worldwide Magazine Among the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies of 2021

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015 by Pierre Naider Fanfan in Quebec, Canada, Probiosphere focuses on the production of microbes for wastewater treatment, soil decontamination and methane producing plants. The company's trailblazing work has now led to it being named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more; these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. The companies included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Economic growth in countries around the world has too often been at the expense of the environment. Probiosphere is focused on creating effective, scalable solutions that are both sustainable and profitable. In a world full of organisations trying to reinvent the wheel, Probiosphere's approach is a refreshing one - that the key to a successful and happy future is right in front of us. The company operates at a point where chemistry, biotechnology and industrial biology collide, and it's already built an impressive range of products that their engineering clients can depend on, whilst doing their bit to save the planet.

Probiosphere's success to date has been backed by over a decade of research into the impact of wastewater treatment on the environment. Led by Fanfan, the company is on a mission to be a leading light in the world of white biotechnology; the production of chemicals, materials and energy using living cells for industrial scale synthesis of products. The aim is to reduce the impact on the environment by moving from oil based to more sustainable processes, thus protecting life in all forms while using less energy and producing less waste.

Probiosphere have already created seven different products, all of which are based on using syntroph oxidation bacteria (SOB) in a consortium style approach. This means that the bacteria eat together, which makes them stronger and more resistant.

By using a diversified methodology where some of the products can include up to 70 different bacteria strains, Probiosphere is able to embed further resistance within the products but still maintain a fully natural approach.

Based on a one ton per day production, they have been able to prove a saving of 96 tons per year of CO2 and when it comes to sludge digestion, customers can save about 50% and 70% compared to mechanical dredging.

The company's green mindset has attracted global attention, including that of the Solar Impulse Foundation and its leader Bertrand Piccard. The Foundation focuses on supporting and promoting those who are able to present solutions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations in 2015. Other partners include the likes of Cégep de Rivière-du-Loup, Bioptere, York University and EDWWE network.

More information on the winners and the Awards themselves can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

To find out more about Probiosphere visit http://www.probiosphere.technology

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine