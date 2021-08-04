Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to grow by $ 492.91 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 04, 2021, 22:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic cosmetic products market in the Personal Products industry is poised to grow by USD 492.91 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the probiotic cosmetic products market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurelia Skincare Ltd., Esse Skincare, Gallinee Ltd., GLOWBIOTICS Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing need for wellness programs and treatments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the probiotic cosmetic products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aurelia Skincare Ltd., Esse Skincare, Gallinee Ltd., GLOWBIOTICS Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size
- Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market trends
- Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market industry analysis
The growing need for wellness programs and treatments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit brand products will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the probiotic cosmetic products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic cosmetic products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the probiotic cosmetic products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic cosmetic products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurelia Skincare Ltd.
- Esse Skincare
- Gallinee Ltd.
- GLOWBIOTICS Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- LOreal SA
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
