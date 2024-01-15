Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to grow by USD 560.72 million from 2022-2027; Skincare segment to be a major contributor - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic cosmetic products market size is estimated to grow by USD 560.72 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Skincare and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The skincare segment is set for significant market share growth, driven by probiotics' favorable impact on skin health, addressing issues like acne, wrinkles, and blemishes. Demand is high for multifunctional products offering quick, effective solutions for various skin concerns. Natural, organic products are sought after by health-conscious consumers, shaping market trends and driving segment growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global probiotic cosmetic products market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global probiotic cosmetic products market.

North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

North America will lead the global market in 2022 due to the high demand for innovative, natural, and multifunctional beauty products. Probiotic cosmetics addressing fine lines, wrinkles, and acne witness significant demand, particularly in the US, Canada , and Mexico .

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The growing demand for probiotic-based organic and natural beauty items has significantly driven the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market. Key players such as L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, ESSE Skincare, TULA Skincare, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, Eminence Organic Skin Care, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Glowbiotics, Gallinée, and Mother Dirt are capitalizing on this driver. Consumers' growing preference for these offerings, seeking enhanced skin health through probiotic-infused cosmetics, drives the market's substantial growth.

Leading Trend - The emerging trend of high demand for beauty products among men is reshaping the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market. Probiotic-infused skincare, Natural Beauty Products, and Fermented Skincare are witnessing a rise in popularity among male consumers. Probiotic Anti-Aging Products, coupled with the integration of Dermatology with Probiotics, reflect this shift. Beauty Industry Trends now embrace catering to men's skincare needs, focusing on Healthy Skin Microbiota, Probiotic Beauty Brands, and innovative Cosmetic Formulations for skin health solutions.

Significant Challenge - The Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market faces a significant hurdle due to the rampant availability of counterfeit brand products. This challenge affects the authenticity and reliability of offerings within the Probiotic Beauty Industry, especially products like Skincare with Probiotics, Probiotic Beauty Products, and innovations in Cosmetic Innovations. The proliferation of counterfeit Microbiome-friendly Cosmetics hampers the Probiotic Beauty Revolution and impacts the integrity of the Personal Care Industry and the wider Beauty Care Market.

What are the key data covered in this Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market vendors

