Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 1.28 Bn | North America to account for maximum market share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements. In addition, the growing demand for weight management will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market. The probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.89%. Technavio expects the probiotic dietary supplements market size to grow by USD 1.28 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Highlights

By application, the market is observing maximum demand for nutritional supplements.

The nutritional supplements segment accounted for the highest market share in the global probiotic dietary supplements market in 2020.

The segment is driven by rising awareness about health among consumers and recent advancements in product development by vendors.

The market growth in the nutritional supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The rising trend of healthy eating and consumption of raw and organic food products among young consumers is driving the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market in North America .

. Also, the increasing demand for probiotic dietary supplements from baby boomers is fueling the regional market growth.

The US and Canada are the key markets For Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Download Our Free Sample for additional highlights on the major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

The probiotic dietary supplements market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by Application (Nutritional supplements, Specialty nutrients, Food and beverages, and Infant formula) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Winclove BV, Bayer AG, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Probi, UAS Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Related Reports:

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nutritional Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Winclove BV, Bayer AG, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Probi, UAS Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio