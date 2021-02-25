Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market to Grow by USD 120.80 Million During 2021-2025| Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Probiotic Supplements to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Analysis Report by Application (Nutritional supplements, Specialty nutrients, Food and beverages, and Infant formula) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/probiotic-dietary-supplements-market-industry-analysis

The probiotic dietary supplements market is driven by the rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements. In addition, the growing demand for weight management is anticipated to boost the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market.

Consumption of probiotic supplements prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, leading to an improvement in nutrient absorption and bowel movements. These supplements prevent diarrhea. Consumption of commercial probiotic products improves the interstitial microbial balance by lowering the pH levels. Clinical studies have also shown that intake of probiotics prevents the overgrowth of harmful microbes. Studies have also shown that consumption of probiotic yogurt protects the immune system against colon, bladder, and breast cancer. Consumption of probiotics also helps to reduce dental caries, prevents oral candida infections, and manages periodontitis. Owing to these health benefits, the demand for probiotic products is expected to increase greatly over the next five years.

Major Five Probiotic Dietary Supplements Companies:

Winclove BV

Winclove BV operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers probiotic formulations for gut health, brain health, metabolic health, and allergies.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers its subsidiary brand of probiotic supplements called Trubiotics for the market.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Chr. Hansen Holding AS operates business through Food Cultures and Enzymes, Health and Nutrition, and Natural Colours. The company provides microbiome-based probiotic health solutions focusing on a range of health areas like gut health, women's health, immunity, etc.

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc. operate the business through Customized Formulations, Branded ingredients, and Your brand turnkey formulas. The company formulates and manufactures a variety of enzymes and probiotic-based dietary supplements.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Koninklijke DSM NV operates business through Nutrition, Materials, Innovation Center, and Corporate Activities. The company offers a range of quality microbial actives that appeals to the health-conscious consumer for his probiotic supplemental needs.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Nutritional supplements - size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialty nutrients - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

Infant formula - size and forecast 2020-2025

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

