Probiotic Drink Market Size Worth $21.95 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic drink market size is expected to reach USD 21.95 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of functional beverages resulting from rising health concerns among consumers is boosting the growth of the market over the world. Probiotic Drink offers several health benefits, including digestive health, weight loss, and immune function. Furthermore, they boost mental health by reducing depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, and autism. Additionally, the increasing availability of these ready-to-drink products has been promoting the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Central and South America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increased importance of functional beverages in countries, including Brazil and Argentina

The dairy-based product segment dominated the market by accounting for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Easy product access, along with first-mover advantage in the market, is expected to fuel the growth of the segment

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the convenient shopping and easy payment process offered by such channels.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Probiotic Drink Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dairy-based, Plant-based), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027''

Dairy-based products led the market with over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Dairy-based products, especially yogurt-based products, are traditional probiotics widely available over the world. Kefir and buttermilk are some of the popular regional beverages gaining popularity across the globe. The plant-based product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of lactose-intolerant people worldwide. Several manufacturers including Goodbelly (NextFoods), KeVita (PepsiCo), and Harmless Harvest. sell plant-based products only.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 with more than 40.0% share. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. In February 2018, Yakult Danone India launched a new product under the brand name, Yakult Light. This beverage contains vitamin D, vitamin E, and less sugar. Health experts believe that the added benefits of vitamin D and vitamin E help improve bone health and slow down the process of aging.

Central and South America are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for functional beverages in countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, as a result of increased health consciousness and growing middle-class population at the global level, is expected to fuel the demand for the product in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotic drink market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Probiotic Drink Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dairy-based



Plant-based

Probiotic Drink Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Probiotic Drink Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Probiotic Drink Market

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Danone S.A.

GCMMF (Amul)

PepsiCo

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle SA

Chobani, LLC

