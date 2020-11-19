Probiotic Products: A 2020 Global Market Overview

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotic Products - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire value chain of the probiotics industry mainly due to strict lockdown in several regions. However, the use of probiotics is increasing in this COVID-19 pandemic times mainly because the coronavirus directly affects the human's immune system and the use of probiotics has positive effects on the immune responses. Amid COVID-19, the demand for the global probiotics market is projected to increase by 7.5% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$48.7 billion from an estimated at US$45.3 billion in 2019. Based on the application, demand for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements is expected to increase by 12.8% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$8.2 billion due to the increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The report reviews, analyses and projects the Probiotics market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in USD. Asia-Pacific is the dominant market in the global Probiotics market with a lions-share of 43% in 2019 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of about 9% to reach US$35.8 billion by 2026.



Research Findings & Coverage

Probiotics global report analyzes the market with respect to product segments and application segments

Global market size is estimated/projected in this report by product segment and application segment across all major countries

Role of Probiotics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

New Names for Significant Lactobacillus Probiotics

Food Scientists Upcycle Unsold Bread into Gut-Friendly Probiotic Beverage

Dead Probiotic May Be Effective Against Aging-Related Inflammation

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 25

The industry guide includes the contact details for 144 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following application segments of Probiotics:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Probiotics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019 and 2020.

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , China , India , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World



Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION



2. PROBIOTIC APPLICATIONS - A GLOBAL SNAPSHOT

2.1 Probiotic Functional Food & Beverages

2.2 Probiotic Dietary Supplements

2.3 Probiotic Animal Feed



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Recent Study Shows Probiotics Can Aid with Childhood Obesity

3.2 Role of Probiotics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

3.3 New Names for Significant Lactobacillus probiotics

3.4 Food Scientists Upcycle Unsold Bread into Gut-Friendly Probiotic Beverage

3.5 New Probiotic Drink Could Combat Antibiotic Resistance

3.6 Dead Probiotic May Be Effective Against Aging-Related Inflammation

3.7 C. butyricum Probiotic Supplement May Reduce Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea



4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Product Segment

6.1.1 Probiotics Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.1 Probiotic Bacteria

6.1.1.2 Probiotic Yeast

6.2 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Application Segment

6.2.1 Probiotic Application Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Food & Beverages

6.2.1.2 Dietary Supplements

6.2.1.3 Animal feed



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



7. NORTH AMERICA



8. EUROPE



9. ASIA-PACIFIC



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



