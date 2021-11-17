Probiotic Products Market Size to Grow by USD 26.85 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Archer Daniels Midland Co. and BioGaia AB among Key Vendors | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Probiotic Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Probiotic Functional Food And Beverages



Probiotic Personal Care Products



Probiotic Dietary Supplements



Probiotic Animal Care Products

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

End-user

Human



Animal

Probiotic Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the probiotic products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Probi AB, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

The increase in new product launches, the rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements, and the increase in the elderly population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high prices in developing countries will hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report provides detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors to help companies create efficient business plans. According to our analysis, APAC is expected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan will be the key countries for the probiotic products market in APAC. Moreover, the growth of the market in APAC is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The extensive use of dairy products will be one of the factors that will drive the probiotic products market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Probiotic Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic products market vendors

Probiotic Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Probi AB, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

