Probiotic Soda Market to Grow Two-Fold as On-the-go Consumption Trend Gains Impetus

Culture Pop's Addition of Two New Flavors to Herald New Era for Probiotic Drinks Industry

The probiotic soda market research report published by Fact.MR delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments for the upcoming decade. It provides details about growth drivers, trends, and opportunities across leading segments, including type, packaging, sales channel, and region.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic soda market size is expected to be valued at US$ 443.8 Million in 2032 and is set to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period (2022-2032). Easy availability of ready-to-drink products owing to the trend of on-the-go consumption is expected to promote sales of probiotic soda in the assessment period.

Ability of probiotic drinks to help maintain a healthy balance of stomach bacteria, support weight loss, and maintain digestive health is set to augment demand for probiotic soda. Consumption of probiotic soda can also help in enhancing an individual's nutrient absorption and bowel movement.

Besides, these beverages help in promoting mental health, which is directly linked with gut health. These also aid in reducing autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and depression. These can produce natural antibodies in the body, thereby boosting one's immune system.

Moreover, rising number of online retailers providing hassle-free delivery, easy payment options, and competitive pricing is expected to spur the market during the forecast period. High dependency of the millennial population on e-commerce and the internet is another crucial factor that would drive sales of probiotic soda through online channels.

Manufacturers across the globe are launching unique probiotic soda with aesthetic packaging and new flavors to attract a large consumer base. They are mainly targeting the young population by endorsing celebrities and social media influencers.

In April 2022, for instance, Culture Pop, a probiotic soda brand based in Boston, launched two new flavors, namely, Strawberry & Rhubarb and Lemon Lime & Cardamom. These are available in both stores and the brand's online shopping platform. Similar innovative product launches are expected to boost the market in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

North America probiotic soda market currently holds a sales revenue of about US$ 53.9 Million and a share of 25.6%.

probiotic soda market currently holds a sales revenue of about and a share of 25.6%. China probiotic soda market holds a share of 9.4% and accounts for a total valuation of US$ 19.8 Million at present.

probiotic soda market holds a share of 9.4% and accounts for a total valuation of at present. The probiotic soda market in Europe is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 49 Million in 2022 and generate a share of 23.2% in the same year.

is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of in 2022 and generate a share of 23.2% in the same year. The global probiotic soda market is projected to be valued at US$ 210.4 Million in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for functional beverages globally to enhance digestive health is set to propel sales of probiotic soda in the next decade.

Increasing awareness about probiotic soda among young consumers to help them better understand its importance in gut wellness is set to drive growth.

Restraints:

Selecting a substantial probiotic strain can be challenging for key players as every strain has a different performance level, which may hamper growth.

Excessive consumption of probiotic beverages can lead to a temporary surge in gas and bloating, as well as increased thirst and constipation.

Competitive Landscape:

The global probiotic soda market is characterized by intense competition owing to the presence of several key players. They are striving to launch organic ingredients, attractive packaging, and novel flavors to gain a competitive edge. A few other key players are engaging in joint ventures, acquisitions, and partnerships to co-develop innovative products and expand their geographic footprints across the globe.

For instance,

In February 2022 , Jones Soda Co., a beverage manufacturer based in Seattle , joined hands with Canada -based data-driven life science company Wesana Health, as well as professional boxer Mike Tyson to launch a new range of functional supplements. The nootropic supplement was inspired by Tyson's personal journey and would support brain health, as well as promote clarity and focus.

, Jones Soda Co., a beverage manufacturer based in , joined hands with -based data-driven life science company Wesana Health, as well as professional boxer to launch a new range of functional supplements. The nootropic supplement was inspired by Tyson's personal journey and would support brain health, as well as promote clarity and focus. In December 2021 , Oregon -based Humm Kombucha launched Humm Probiotic, a new range of shelf stable seltzers and sodas. The company is planning to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding functional soda segment. Its new product can provide immunity and health benefits.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Nestle SA

Chobani LLC

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

GCMMF (Amul)

PepsiCo

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lifeway Foods Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Probiotic Soda Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global probiotic soda market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of probiotic soda through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Dairy-based Probiotic Soda

Plant-based Probiotic Soda

By Packaging:

Bottles

Tetra Packs

Cans

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Probiotic Soda Market Report

What is the projected value of the probiotic soda market in 2022?

At what rate will the global probiotic soda market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the probiotic soda market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global probiotic soda market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the probiotic soda market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the probiotic soda market during the forecast period?

