Probiotic Study Shows Promise on Improving Innate Immunity

News provided by

BIO-CAT Microbials LLC

05 Sep, 2023, 11:47 ET

TROY, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO-CAT, Inc,  | BIO-CAT announced today that a newly published study on the probiotic Bacillus subtilis MB40 revealed promising results leading to the reduction of Listeria. The study was designed to determine the effects of Bacillus subtilis MB40 supplementation on innate immunity and Listeria. This study was completed in partnership with the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Bacillus subtilis MB40 revealed promising results leading to the reduction of Listeria.
Increasingly mentioned in the news, Listeria can cause life threatening infections. While Listeria is sensitive to antibiotics such as penicillin and ampicillin, BIO-CAT sought to understand whether the presence of Listeria could be reduced with probiotic supplementation alone.

Dr. Jessica Spears, Director of Research and Development for Probiotics at BIO-CAT Microbials in Shakopee, Minnesota, says "The continued science on Bacillus strains – not just in humans but also in animals, further supports that spores should be high on the list when considering new probiotic applications. It was encouraging to see that the inclusion of Bacillus subtilis MB40 spores in the diet helped improve innate immunity."

In addition to reducing Listeria in this study, Bacillus subtilis MB40 has also proven successful against Staphylococcus aureus colonization in humans, as a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health recently reported.

Bacillus subtilis MB40 is currently sold by Kerry Group of Ireland under the name Sporevia™.

BIO-CAT Microbials was acquired in 2004 by BIO-CAT Inc., an enzyme industry leader located in Troy, Virginia. For 17 years, BIO-CAT Microbials has focused on three core life science verticals: human, animal, and crop nutrition. BIO-CAT Microbials continues to be an innovative global biotech leader that supports customers with advanced microbial solutions. As industry experts, their science-led team specializes in strain development, fermentation, and product development.

SOURCE BIO-CAT Microbials LLC

