Probiotics Market Revenue Worth $3.5 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Probiotics Market value is projected to surpass USD $3.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer perception towards easily digestible food and beverages and the rising awareness of the potential benefits of probiotic-enhanced supplements may boost market share.

Probiotics Market value is expected to achieve over 7% CAGR up to 2026 as rising awareness on potential benefits of probiotic strains will fuel the industry demand.

Increasing probiotics industry demand for high-quality food additives, owing to the changing perception towards overall wellness and rising disposable income, may boost market share. Probiotics-strain-enhanced additives are widely used to improve the nutritional profile of non-dairy, meat, and baked preparations, owing to their rich concentration of antioxidants and vital amino acids, which are likely to encourage market demand. Consumers are shifting towards alternate versions of their favorite snacks, which are fortified by probiotic strains, as they aid in healthy digestion, which may augment market share.

A rising prevalence of poor diets, an increasing elderly population with reduced nutritional uptake capability, and growing health awareness may promote the growth of the probiotics market for food supplement applications. Food supplements offer various advantages, such as offering multiple bacterial strains in a potent dose, correcting bacterial concentrations in the digestive tract, and alleviating abdominal discomfort which should boost market demand. Moreover, they boost the immune system and prevent bacterial and fungal infections by resisting against airborne pathogens, which is likely to boost market share.

Some major findings of the probiotics market report include:

The demand for probiotics is increasing due to their benefits, such as their immune system strengthening nature and for the regulation of insulin and bile

Rising market demand for high-quality dietary additives in Europe due to a rising geriatric population and increasing awareness towards the potential benefits of probiotics strain-induced diets.

due to a rising geriatric population and increasing awareness towards the potential benefits of probiotics strain-induced diets. Changing perceptions towards animal rights and increasing demand for high-quality animal derivative products, such as eggs, meat, and milk in Asia-Pacific is expected to open new avenues for probiotics industry expansion.

is expected to open new avenues for probiotics industry expansion. Some of the major players operating in the probiotics market include Arla Foods, BioGaia AB, DuPont Danisco, Danone, I- Health, Nestle, and Nebraska Cultures

Companies are investing in R&D to develop hybrid varieties of strains to counter side effects and diversify product portfolio, which is likely to foster industry growth

Supportive government regulations in Europe and North America towards the use of probiotic strains in the food and beverage market and in animal feed may boost market share. Manufacturers are expanding product portfolios and diversifying segments by introducing probiotics enhanced alternatives, which may boost industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 310 pages with 363 market data tables and 51 figures and charts from the report, "Probiotics Market Share By Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus), By End-Use (Human, Animal), By Application (Food and Beverages {Dairy Products, Non-Dairy Products, Cereals, Baked Food, Fermented Meat Products, Dry Food}, Dietary Supplements {Food, Nutritional, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula}, Animal Feed), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 -2026,"



Increasing concerns regarding disease outbreak in poultry animals in Asia-Pacific has promoted the need for maintaining meat safety, which may fuel market growth. Manufacturers are highly focused on producing innovative products that prevent chronic outbreaks in ruminants and chickens and improve the quantity and quality of milk, meat, and eggs, which may stimulate market share.

Several market manufacturers are engaged in launching new products by developing hybrid strains that reduce side effects and improve nutritional profile. Various market players have also adopted strategic partnerships and acquired firms to enter the market, utilize the advantage of established distribution networks, and allow product diversification. Companies are engaged in segment diversification by acquiring and collaborating with firms, which should accelerate probiotics' market growth.

Eubiotics Market trends 2024: Germany eubiotics industry demand should expect gains at above 6.5% by the end of 2024. The rising importance of livestock health and the antibiotics ban in the EU may positively favor industry growth. DSM, Cargill, BASF, Kemin, Neospark Lallemand, Friesland Campina and ROQUETTE Freres are the major manufacturers of eubiotic products in the market.

