Probiotics Market Size to Grow by USD 31.07 Bn, Functional Food and Beverage to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

The probiotics market share growth by the probiotic functional food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market is recording steady growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising demand for functional foods, along with the introduction of innovative products and ingredients, is fueling the growth of this segment. Other factors that will drive the growth of this segment include an increase in the demand for functional foods for people above the age of 55 years, a rise in the number of health-conscious adults, and growing concerns over the health of children.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotics Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The introduction of new products is a key trend in the market.

The introduction of new products is a key trend in the market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the probiotics market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the probiotics market in 2022 is 6.6%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the probiotics market in 2022 is 6.6%. What will be the market growth share of Europe during the forecast period?

36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

36% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The probiotics market is fragmented.

Probiotics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The probiotics market report covers the following areas:

The health benefits of probiotics, product innovations, and increasing investments in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high price in developing countries, lack of awareness in developing countries, and lack of uniformity in government regulations are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Probiotics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Probiotic Functional Food and Beverage



Dietary Supplements



Animal Feed

End-user

Human Probiotics



Animal Probiotics

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Independent Retailers



Discounters



Convenience Stores



Online Stores

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Probiotics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BioGaia AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Daflorn Probiotics UK, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Farmhouse Culture Inc, Lifeway Foods Inc., Lallemand Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Nestle SA, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Probulin Probiotics LLC, That's it Nutrition LLC, Symrise AG, Uncle Matts Organic, The Bountiful Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Probiotics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the probiotics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotics market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of probiotics market vendors

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements is expected to drive the market's growth. Probiotics refer to live microorganisms that can be consumed through fermented foods or supplement products. Probiotic supplements promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and have also been linked to a wide range of health benefits.

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada by Type and Disease Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases is driving market growth. There has been a significant shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the last two decades. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle and an absence of a balanced diet have increased the incidence of lifestyle-related diseases.

Probiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Daflorn Probiotics UK, Danone SA, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, That's it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

