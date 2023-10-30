Probiotics Market to grow by USD 28.57 billion from 2022 to 2027|Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotics market size is set to grow by USD 28.57 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Microbiome Labs UK Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, Thats it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The Health benefits of probiotics, product innovations, and increasing investments in R and D will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotics Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Probiotics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Human Probiotics



Animal Probiotics

Product

Probiotic Functional Food And Beverage



Dietary Supplements



Animal Feed

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the segments human probiotics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to increased health awareness, especially in countries like the US, the demand for probiotics in functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements is rising. Probiotics deliver advantages such as enhancing the skin's moisture barrier, reducing oxidative stress, protecting against UV-induced damage, preserving pH levels, and improving hair quality. Moreover, research shows that probiotics can nourish good bacteria, maintaining the skin's pH balance and protecting against free radical damage. With brands like Clinique, Lancome, Burts Bees, Bioelements, Chantecaille Beaute, and Amala, the cosmetics industry is increasingly incorporating probiotics into skincare products. For example, Loreal Paris Youth Code Serum Intense utilizes the concentrated probiotic Biolysat to combat signs of aging. This inclusion of probiotics in cosmetics is anticipated to boos significant growth during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the probiotics market

Probiotics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the probiotics market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Microbiome Labs UK Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, Thats it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers probiotics solutions to support the gut microbiome, promote health and wellness and address consumers' targeted needs.

The company offers probiotics solutions to support the gut microbiome, promote health and wellness and address consumers' targeted needs. BioGaia AB - The company offers probiotics solutions such as BioGaia Gastrus, and Lactobacillus reuteri.

The company offers probiotics solutions such as BioGaia Gastrus, and Lactobacillus reuteri. Chr Hansen Holding AS - The company offers probiotics solutions for Infant and young children's health, Women's health, Gut health, Immune health, and Novel health areas.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Probiotics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The health benefits of probiotics are the major factor notably driving the growth of the market. It prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, directing to an improvement in nutrition absorption and bowel movements. Probiotic supplements improve the Lactobacilli count in women and support to control diseases like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and urinary tract infection. Also, more clinical studies have indicated that the intake of probiotics controls the growth of harmful microbes such as Candida, Escherichia coli, Helicobacter pylori, and Salmonella. However, the consumption of probiotic yogurt is also associated with the reduction of the risk of cancer in the colon, bladder, and breast by up to 35%, and they also help to reduce dental caries, prevent oral candida infections, and manage periodontitis. Increasing consumer spending and favorable government initiatives are expected to serve as one of the major driving factors in the growth of probiotics. Some dairy-free probiotic products can be a good option for snacking since they are low in carbohydrates and calories. Therefore, the suc factors would guarantee high growth of the probiotics market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The introduction of new products is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The vendors of this market introduce new and innovative products every year to sustain the market competition, and the market is highly competitive. The opening of new probiotic products, such as chocolates, biscuits, fruit bars, yogurt, and chewing gum, promotes the attraction of customers and improves the growth of the market. For example, in 2019, Nutrition LLC launched probiotic fruit bars, which are non-refrigerated and dairy-free. Another market player, Uncle Matts Organic, launched organic probiotic popsicles in the first quarter of 2019, which contains one billion probiotics per serving. Yakult launched the highly functional Yakult Five and Yakult 1000 products in the same year. The company is anticipated to launch other highly functional probiotic products. Therefore, with the introduction of new products, the market in focus is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high product prices in developing countries will be a major challenge hindering the probiotics market growth. Even though probiotics have multiple health advantages, it often poses a major challenge due to the premium pricing of these products in the market. For instance, the average price of probiotic yogurt in 2022 is USD 2.4 per ounce as opposed to USD 1 per ounce for regular yogurt. In some countries like India, where yogurt is often made at home, rising probiotic yogurt prices would be a grave challenge for market growth. The market is still underdeveloped and underpenetrated, and most consumers are not interested in new products which are highly priced in countries like South Africa. Therefore, the high prices of probiotic products are anticipated to hinder market growth in developing countries during the forecast period.

Probiotics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the probiotics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digestive health supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.86 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Growing awareness about digestive health is the key factor driving the growth of the global gut health market.

The probiotic ingredients market share is expected to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99%. This report extensively covers probiotic ingredients market segmentation by application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the probiotic ingredients market is the increasing demand for healthier food products.

Probiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Microbiome Labs UK Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, Thats it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global probiotics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global probiotics market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Human probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Human probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Human probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Human probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Human probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Animal probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Animal probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Animal probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Animal probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Animal probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Probiotic functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Probiotic functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Probiotic functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Probiotic functional food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Probiotic functional food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 115: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 BioGaia AB

Exhibit 119: BioGaia AB - Overview



Exhibit 120: BioGaia AB - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BioGaia AB - Key news



Exhibit 122: BioGaia AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BioGaia AB - Segment focus

12.5 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 124: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 127: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.6 Danone SA

Exhibit 129: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Farmhouse Culture Inc.

Exhibit 139: Farmhouse Culture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Farmhouse Culture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Farmhouse Culture Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 142: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 146: Lallemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Lallemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Lifeway Foods Inc.

Exhibit 149: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Microbiome Labs UK Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Microbiome Labs UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Microbiome Labs UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Microbiome Labs UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 Probulin Probiotics LLC

Exhibit 160: Probulin Probiotics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Probulin Probiotics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Probulin Probiotics LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Symrise AG

Exhibit 163: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Symrise AG - Segment focus

12.16 Thats it Nutrition LLC

Exhibit 167: Thats it Nutrition LLC - Overview



Exhibit 168: Thats it Nutrition LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Thats it Nutrition LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Uncle Matts Organic

Exhibit 170: Uncle Matts Organic - Overview



Exhibit 171: Uncle Matts Organic - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Uncle Matts Organic - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio