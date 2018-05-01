Probiotics Market will Register 7.5% CAGR to Exceed $67 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )



Probiotics are healthy bacteria which upon consumption in sufficient quantities result in health benefits to the host. They are proven essential in treating variety of diseases related to gastrointestinal tract, digestion and bowel function. These strains also perform as buffer against harmful external pathogens supporting treatment against food poisoning. These ingredients stimulate natural digestive juices and enzymes in both animal and human body ensuring proper functioning of the digestive system in the form of food and supplements.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/418

Global bacillus probiotics industry size is apprehended to grow at a rate of 8% during extrapolated timespan. This rise in product demand for this form of product can be ascribed to its high stability microbes which can easily survive extreme stomach acidity, tolerate bile salts and other hostile conditions. The products are highly stable during storage and production implying longer shelf life. Bacillus strains also perform well in animal feed applications as a potential replacement of antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) driving product demand.

Stringent regulatory regimes in Europe and North America pertaining to use of AGP's due to its long-term health concerns should bolster demand for probiotics in both food & feed application. Consumer inclination towards adopting preventive healthcare and effectiveness of probiotic bacteria on human & animal health should fortify demand. Recent advances in technology has also proven to treat atopic disease, immune disorder, obesity and diabetes further strengthening industry growth.

Human probiotics industry size should surpass USD 60 billion by 2024 pertaining to its rising application perspective in food & food products like diary, non-dairy, fermented meat analogues should drive demand. They help improving immune response, pathogenic inhibition, urogenital infection and digestive problems in adults and infections in new-born. Rise in living standards due to growth in per-capita income coupled with consumer inclination towards healthy food should drive product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 290 pages with 362 market data tables & 47 figures & charts from the report, "Probiotics Market Size By Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus, Others), By End Use (Human, Animal), By Application (Functional Foods & Beverages [Dairy, Non-dairy, Cereals, Baked Goods, Fermented Meat Products, Dry Foods], Dietary Supplements [Food, Nutritional, Specialty, Infant Formula], Animal Feed Probiotics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/probiotics-market

Probiotics industry size from dietary supplement should witness growth at over 7.5% by 2024. This demand can be attributed to increasing digestive health, improved bowel regularity, enhanced skin benefits and strengthened immune system. These products prevent gas formation, diarrhea, red cramping caused due to use of antibiotics driving product demand. Increase in consumption of dietary supplements in order to stay fit and healthy will boost product demand.

Microbes are the raw feedstock for probiotic production which imparts suitable & vital action and high risk of procurement might hinder industry growth. Several criteria are considered while selecting strain like potential to harm livestock or human, resistance potential to body defense mechanism and stability in wide temperature range.

Probiotics industry size from animal feed should grow significantly due to ban of using AGP's and relative cross-resistance to pathogenic bacteria. Probiotics are activated to be used as alternatives for antibiotics preventing diseases and enhancing immune system. Expansion in animal feed sector along with strict government regulations pertaining to its use should propel product demand.

China probiotics industry size should exceed USD 12 billion by 2024, this rise in demand for these products can be ascribed to rising demand from regional consumers for yogurt, fermented milk, kefir and other dairy based products boosting product demand. Rising demand for probiotics in animal feed application due to concerns about animal health among livestock owners also should propel regional industry growth.

Germany probiotics industry size should witness gains at over 6.5% during projected timeframe owing to rising demand of probiotic strains in cosmetic products. Personal care industry growth should assist rising demand for probiotics complimenting application outlook. Favourable government policies to ban use of AGP's for food & feed application also should bolster industry growth.

Global probiotics market share is fairly consolidated with participants including Arla, BioGaia, Chr, Hansen, Danone, DuPont Danisco, Cargill and Nestle. The companies concentrate formulating strategies to expand its production capacity, product & application portfolio and region presence adopting strategies like mergers, acquisition and partnerships.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/418

Browse Related Reports:

Prebiotics Market Size 2017 - 2024



Prebiotics Market share was above USD 3.5 billion in 2016 and consumption may exceed 1.4 million tons by 2024. Increasing application scope in functional food and dietary supplements industry owing to growing emphasis on improving digestive health & increased concerns toward obesity should drive prebiotics market trends.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/prebiotics-market

Eubiotics Market Size 2017 - 2024

Eubiotics Market share was above USD 4.5 billion in 2016 and industry expects consumption of over 2.2 million tons by 2024. Rise in adoption of natural growth promotors (NGPs) for animal nutrition by livestock farmers owing to ill effects of antibiotics growth promoters (AGPs) should have positive impact on eubiotics market trends.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eubiotics-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.