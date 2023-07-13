Problem-Solving and Creativity Are the Most In-Demand Human Skills in the Age of AI, According to HR Managers

A new study from TalentLMS shows that nearly two-third of HR managers feel AI is changing the skills needed in today's workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation continues to grow in the workplace, a recent survey of HR managers conducted by TalentLMS sheds light on the required skills and the challenges faced by companies, while navigating the AI era.

The research, which surveyed HR managers across industries, found that 64% of HR managers acknowledged that the rise of AI is transforming the landscape of in-demand skills, with 65% of respondents believing digital skills, interpersonal skills, and cognitive skills will be crucial for success in the AI era. According to respondents, the top three in-demand cognitive skills in the AI era are: problem-solving; creativity, originality and imagination; and ability to learn.

One significant concern identified is the skills gap that companies anticipate, due to the increasing prevalence of AI. Forty-three percent of HR managers estimated that their organization will face a skills gap as a result of AI.

Recognizing the urgency to bridge this gap, a majority of HR managers (58%) will use upskilling and reskilling initiatives, along with investing in AI training tools (58%). "Embracing AI in our learning and development initiatives is crucial for building organizational resilience," said Thanos Papangelis, Co-founder of TalentLMS and CEO at Epignosis. "It empowers individuals to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape, ensuring future success." Furthermore, 41% of HR managers intend to hire new employees to overcome the skills gap caused by AI, among other proactive measures.

How AI is affecting employee wellness

The survey also unveiled the impact of AI on employee well-being. Fifty-six percent of HR managers agreed that the AI-driven necessity to develop new skills is contributing to increased employee stress. Moreover, 58% expressed concern that AI is fueling job insecurity among employees, while the same percentage believed that older generations might feel less confident at work, compared to their younger colleagues.

How HR managers are adapting to the changing workplace

In light of AI adoption in the workplace, the survey revealed that 85% of HR managers plan to invest in learning and development (L&D) initiatives to train employees on AI. Upskilling (63%) and reskilling (62%) emerged as critical focus areas for HR managers, while 54% emphasized the importance of allocating a budget for AI training.

When it comes to transitioning to an AI-driven future, 45% of HR managers stressed the necessity for companies to establish a clear AI policy—guidelines on how to ethically and appropriately leverage AI in the workplace. Additionally, 41% of HR managers believe that organizations should prepare for a blended workforce, comprising both employees and AI, to maximize the benefits of AI implementation.

