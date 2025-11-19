ProBlock® Launches as a Dedicated Primer Brand to bring Professional-Level Quality to Every Painting Project

Expertly manufactured by Sherwin-Williams, ProBlock Quick Dry primers are n ow available in over 6,400 Sherwin-Williams and Lowe's stores nationwide

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBlock is now launching at Sherwin-Williams and Lowe's with new primer products as a dedicated brand offering reliable performance for interior and exterior painting projects of any scale. ProBlock Quick Dry primers are available in water-based and oil-based formulas built for performance, delivering strong adhesion and stain blocking that pros count on to prepare surfaces and help topcoats perform at their best.

"Sherwin-Williams has been a trusted name in paints and coatings for more than 150 years, and with ProBlock, we're bringing that same quality to a dedicated primer brand that is accessible, affordable and highly effective," said Damir Banusic, Director of Product Development at Sherwin-Williams. "These new primers are developed to meet the needs of pros tackling everyday projects or more stubborn surfaces."

New products from ProBlock deliver outstanding performance for a wide range of projects:

ProBlock ® Quick Dry Water-Based All-Purpose Interior/Exterior Primer is a general-utility primer ideal for a variety of jobs. Its fast-drying, water-based formula dries in just 30 minutes, providing good stain blocking, strong adhesion and a mold- and mildew-resistant finish. The primer hides previous colors with ease and adheres to slick, glossy surfaces, making it a universal favorite for drywall, plaster, wood and masonry. The water-based formula can be brushed, rolled or sprayed on for easy application and cleanup, delivering smooth, reliable results every time. Available in quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon sizes, ProBlock Quick Dry Water-Based Primer offers professionals and DIYers a versatile solution for projects of any scale.





is a general-utility primer ideal for a variety of jobs. Its fast-drying, water-based formula dries in just 30 minutes, providing good stain blocking, strong adhesion and a mold- and mildew-resistant finish. The primer hides previous colors with ease and adheres to slick, glossy surfaces, making it a universal favorite for drywall, plaster, wood and masonry. The water-based formula can be brushed, rolled or sprayed on for easy application and cleanup, delivering smooth, reliable results every time. Available in quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon sizes, ProBlock Quick Dry Water-Based Primer offers professionals and DIYers a versatile solution for projects of any scale. ProBlock® Quick Dry Oil-Based Interior Primer is an oil-based formula designed for interior projects that require powerful stain- and odor-blocking performance. This fast-drying primer dries to the touch in 60 minutes, effectively blocking water, grease and smoke stains. It sands quickly to a fine dust and delivers excellent adhesion that provides long-lasting protection. The formula adheres across multiple surfaces including drywall, wood, plaster, ceiling tiles and metal. The oil-based formula can be applied by brush, roller or spray, including convenient aerosol options, giving professionals and homeowners flexible application methods for any project. Available in quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon sizes, as well as 12 oz. aerosol formats for both traditional and overhead applications, ProBlock Quick Dry Oil-Based Primer provides excellent versatility for interior spaces.

Pros can continue to find ProBlock primers at Sherwin-Williams stores, where they pair seamlessly with the Company's trusted lineup of Sherwin-Williams® paints. From interior to exterior projects, this combination ensures exceptional adhesion, coverage and long-lasting durability, delivering the same great performance professionals have relied on for years to get the job done right the first time.

When paired with Valspar® paints, ProBlock primers give pros a complete system that makes every job easier to finish with confidence. Valspar topcoats, available at Lowe's, deliver excellent color, durability and performance across a wide range of surfaces. In addition to exceptional coverage, Valspar topcoats offer outstanding durability, color-fastness and resistance. Together, ProBlock primers and Valspar paints provide professionals with the total solution they need for a virtually flawless finish, conveniently available in one place.

