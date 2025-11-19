ProBlock® Launches as a Dedicated Primer Brand to bring Professional-Level Quality to Every Painting Project

News provided by

ProBlock

Nov 19, 2025, 12:50 ET

Expertly manufactured by Sherwin-Williams, ProBlock Quick Dry primers are n ow available in over 6,400 Sherwin-Williams and Lowe's stores nationwide

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBlock is now launching at Sherwin-Williams and Lowe's with new primer products as a dedicated brand offering reliable performance for interior and exterior painting projects of any scale. ProBlock Quick Dry primers are available in water-based and oil-based formulas built for performance, delivering strong adhesion and stain blocking that pros count on to prepare surfaces and help topcoats perform at their best.

Continue Reading
Courtesy of ProBlock (PRNewsfoto/Valspar)
Courtesy of ProBlock (PRNewsfoto/Valspar)

"Sherwin-Williams has been a trusted name in paints and coatings for more than 150 years, and with ProBlock, we're bringing that same quality to a dedicated primer brand that is accessible, affordable and highly effective," said Damir Banusic, Director of Product Development at Sherwin-Williams. "These new primers are developed to meet the needs of pros tackling everyday projects or more stubborn surfaces."

New products from ProBlock deliver outstanding performance for a wide range of projects:

  • ProBlock® Quick Dry Water-Based All-Purpose Interior/Exterior Primer is a general-utility primer ideal for a variety of jobs. Its fast-drying, water-based formula dries in just 30 minutes, providing good stain blocking, strong adhesion and a mold- and mildew-resistant finish. The primer hides previous colors with ease and adheres to slick, glossy surfaces, making it a universal favorite for drywall, plaster, wood and masonry. The water-based formula can be brushed, rolled or sprayed on for easy application and cleanup, delivering smooth, reliable results every time. Available in quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon sizes, ProBlock Quick Dry Water-Based Primer offers professionals and DIYers a versatile solution for projects of any scale.

  • ProBlock® Quick Dry Oil-Based Interior Primer is an oil-based formula designed for interior projects that require powerful stain- and odor-blocking performance. This fast-drying primer dries to the touch in 60 minutes, effectively blocking water, grease and smoke stains. It sands quickly to a fine dust and delivers excellent adhesion that provides long-lasting protection. The formula adheres across multiple surfaces including drywall, wood, plaster, ceiling tiles and metal. The oil-based formula can be applied by brush, roller or spray, including convenient aerosol options, giving professionals and homeowners flexible application methods for any project. Available in quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon sizes, as well as 12 oz. aerosol formats for both traditional and overhead applications, ProBlock Quick Dry Oil-Based Primer provides excellent versatility for interior spaces.

ProBlock at Sherwin-Williams
Pros can continue to find ProBlock primers at Sherwin-Williams stores, where they pair seamlessly with the Company's trusted lineup of Sherwin-Williams® paints. From interior to exterior projects, this combination ensures exceptional adhesion, coverage and long-lasting durability, delivering the same great performance professionals have relied on for years to get the job done right the first time.

ProBlock at Lowe's
When paired with Valspar® paints, ProBlock primers give pros a complete system that makes every job easier to finish with confidence. Valspar topcoats, available at Lowe's, deliver excellent color, durability and performance across a wide range of surfaces. In addition to exceptional coverage, Valspar topcoats offer outstanding durability, color-fastness and resistance. Together, ProBlock primers and Valspar paints provide professionals with the total solution they need for a virtually flawless finish, conveniently available in one place.

For more information on ProBlock, visit www.Pro-Block.com.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company
Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,400 Company-operated stores and branches, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Media Contact
Carmichael Lynch Relate for ProBlock
[email protected]

SOURCE ProBlock

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo