Probo Medical Names Mike Dilick CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical, a global leader in diagnostic imaging solutions, has appointed Mike Dilick as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, to accelerate the company's growth and innovation.

Dilick joined Probo Medical in 2018 and has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's commercial footprint as President and Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 30 years of experience in diagnostic imaging, he brings proven leadership, strong customer relationships, and a strong commitment to advancing Probo's mission of supporting those who heal others.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead Probo forward," said Dilick. "This industry has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and Probo – its people and its customers – mean a great deal to me. I'm energized to build on the company's strong foundation as we enter the next phase of growth."

The leadership transition underscores Probo's continued focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and delivering reliable, high-quality imaging solutions that help healthcare providers deliver exceptional care.

About Probo Medical
Probo Medical is a global provider of diversified diagnostic imaging solutions, supplying hospitals, physician offices, OEMs, ISOs, and end users with service, parts, repair solutions, and imaging equipment. For more information about Probo, visit http://www.probomedical.com.

