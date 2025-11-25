ProBuilt Software Named the Only Five-Category Shortlistee in the 2025/26 Cloud Awards

Out of 78 companies worldwide recognized across all Cloud Awards categories, ProBuilt Software stands alone as the only organization shortlisted in five major categories.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBuilt Software today announced that it is the only company worldwide to be shortlisted in five categories in the 2025/26 Cloud Awards, a global program that evaluates thousands of cloud solutions across the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, APAC, and additional markets.

ProBuilt Software congratulates all 78 companies recognized on this year's shortlist. The program continues to highlight the most innovative cloud technologies shaping the future of global computing.

ProBuilt's patent pending Floating Forms architecture introduces a new standard for how users and shoppers will interact online. Floating Forms enables true hypertasking inside a single browser session and delivers significant advantages to both cloud software and ecommerce environments. The technology allows users and shoppers to open, move, layer, and interact with unlimited live forms simultaneously, removing the limitations of traditional one page systems.

ProBuilt Software has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Software as a Service – USA (SMB)





Best Cloud Infrastructure





Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware





Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud





Best Cloud Native Project / Solution

"These nominations confirm the scale of what Floating Forms makes possible," said Michael Till, CEO and inventor of the Floating Forms architecture. "The Cloud Awards immediately recognized the significance of this breakthrough."

"As a company, we set out to solve the biggest architectural flaw in all browser based systems," said Paul Till, Director of Sales. "Being the only company shortlisted in five categories makes the message clear. Floating Forms is the next evolution of the online experience for software providers and ecommerce brands."

Finalists for the 2025/26 Cloud Awards will be announced on December 16, 2025, with winners announced in January 2026.

About ProBuilt Software

ProBuilt Software is the creator of Floating Forms, the first browser based architecture capable of true hypertasking that allows users and shoppers to open, move, layer, and interact with unlimited live forms within a single browser session. This innovation powers ProBuilt ERP and is also available for licensing by SaaS companies, ecommerce platforms, and enterprise technology providers seeking to accelerate product capability and market leadership.

