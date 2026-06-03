ProBuilt Software Releases ProBuilt TMS, a Browser-Based Transportation Platform Unlike Anything Else in the TMS Market

Built on ProBuilt's patent-pending Floating Forms architecture, ProBuilt TMS gives truckload carriers and freight brokers a connected browser-based platform designed to keep transportation work visible, live, and moving.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBuilt Software Inc. today announced that implementation of ProBuilt TMS began June 1 with its first transportation client, marking the official market rollout of the company's browser-based transportation platform for truckload carriers and freight brokers. ProBuilt TMS was developed for truckload carriers and freight brokers that need more than another dispatch system.

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ProBuilt TMS brings carrier dispatch, broker dispatch, and complete GAAP-based accounting into one connected transportation platform. By placing core transportation and financial functions in the same system, ProBuilt TMS can reduce the need for trucking companies to rely on separate products such as QuickBooks, third-party payroll platforms, mileage systems, document tools, portals, and other transportation-specific applications to run the business.

The larger breakthrough is not simply how much the system includes. It is how the system works.

Transportation operations do not work on one task at a time. Loads, drivers, customers, documents, invoices, settlements, payroll, receivables, and payables are constantly moving at the same time. ProBuilt TMS was developed to keep that work visible inside the browser instead of forcing users to jump from screen to screen, record to record, and system to system throughout the day.

The system is powered by ProBuilt Software's patent-pending Floating Forms architecture, which allows users to open and work across multiple live records at the same time inside a single browser session. A user can keep a load record, driver profile, equipment record, invoice, dispatch board, and customer record open simultaneously without losing context or closing one screen to reach another.

"We would not have gotten back into transportation software just to build another one-page-at-a-time browser system," said Michael Till, Founder and CEO of ProBuilt Software Inc. "The whole point of ProBuilt TMS was to solve that problem. Users need to open multiple forms, keep them live, and keep working without losing where they are. If you still need spreadsheets and post-it-notes to get through the day, then your TMS is sorely lacking and certainly not modern."

ProBuilt TMS was designed to connect the operational and financial sides of transportation in one system. For carriers, that means dispatch activity, driver and equipment visibility, mileage, routing, payroll, documents, and financial reporting can remain tied to the underlying transportation work. For brokers, it means carrier onboarding, compliance, billing, payments, and document handling can operate from the same connected platform.

One of the platform's most significant differentiators is its complete, GAAP-based accounting system, developed by ProBuilt Software and built directly into ProBuilt TMS. While many cloud TMS products promote QuickBooks integration as a major selling point, ProBuilt TMS takes a different approach by keeping transportation accounting inside the system where the load activity begins. Freight invoices, receivables, payables, settlements, company driver payroll, owner-operator pay, and ledger-connected transactions are handled in ProBuilt TMS without forcing accounting personnel to move between a dispatch system and a separate accounting product.

ProBuilt Miles, ProBuilt Software's own web-based mileage and routing system, is integrated directly into ProBuilt TMS. Developed using authoritative commercial road network data and built specifically for transportation mileage and routing, ProBuilt Miles gives carriers and brokers a native mileage system inside the same platform where loads, dispatch, billing, settlements, and driver activity are managed. The platform also connects with ProBuilt's proprietary integrated load board, dispatch and driver mobile app, and carrier and employee web portals, giving carriers and brokers a broader transportation ecosystem without forcing them into a fragmented software stack.

ProBuilt TMS is also being developed with advanced ProBuilt AI capabilities designed to help transportation companies expand the system around their own operational needs. ProBuilt AI is intended to help users create internal tools, forms, reports, and modules without requiring programming knowledge. Because advanced AI usage carries real processing costs, ProBuilt Software expects to offer certain AI capabilities through defined usage levels or credit allotments, with additional details to be released as the platform moves forward.

ProBuilt Software was formed by the founders of PCS Software, bringing three decades of experience building integrated systems for the trucking industry. With the release of ProBuilt TMS, the company is introducing a platform designed not only to manage transportation operations, but to raise the standard for what the transportation industry should expect from browser-based TMS software.

ProBuilt TMS is officially available now. Transportation companies can learn more or request a demo at www.probuilttms.com.

SOURCE ProBuilt Software Inc.