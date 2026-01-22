ProBuilt Miles Expands into Canada, Offering Free Commercial Mileage and Routing for Carriers and Owner Operators

ProBuilt Miles expands North American coverage with Canadian routing and mileage calculations, free for carriers and owner operators, with integration available for TMS platforms.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBuilt Software Inc. today announced that ProBuilt Miles, its commercial mileage calculation and truck routing platform, now supports Canadian mileage calculations and routing.

The update expands ProBuilt Miles into a true North America-ready mileage platform, supporting operations across U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and cross-border lanes.

ProBuilt Miles multitasking routing workspace showing multiple routes planned simultaneously

A Major Advancement in Truck Routing Workflow

ProBuilt Software also announced that ProBuilt Miles has evolved beyond traditional truck mapping systems by incorporating its proprietary Floating Forms technology, creating the only dispatcher-grade routing experience built for real multitasking.

ProBuilt Miles is now built as a true multitasking environment for dispatchers, purpose-built for planning multiple routes and scenarios simultaneously.

Powered by Exclusive Floating Forms Technology

ProBuilt Miles is the only truck mapping and routing system that features Floating Forms, enabling dispatchers to open, move, pin, stack, and manage multiple routing and configuration windows while keeping full map visibility.

Plan Multiple Routes at Once

Dispatchers can plan, compare, and optimize multiple routes side-by-side in real time, eliminating tab switching, screen loss, and routing bottlenecks common in legacy systems.

Faster Decisions, Fewer Clicks

By allowing real-time multitasking directly on the map, ProBuilt Miles reduces planning time and increases dispatch velocity.

Truck-Aware, Compliance-Ready Routing

Routes are calculated using truck-specific logic designed for commercial operations, including routing constraints and configuration options such as vehicle dimensions, axle load, weight, hazmat considerations, tolls, ferries, and commercial road restrictions, not consumer GPS assumptions.

Built-In Jurisdictional Mileage Output

ProBuilt Miles automatically produces jurisdictional mileage (state-by-state/province-by-province) to support compliance and reporting requirements with zero manual effort.

Free for Canadian Carriers and Owner Operators

ProBuilt Software confirmed that ProBuilt Miles is offered free of charge to Canadian-based trucking companies and owner operators, expanding access to commercial-grade mileage technology without subscription fees.

Integration Availability for TMS Platforms

ProBuilt Miles is also available through a commercial integration program for TMS providers seeking embedded commercial routing and mileage calculation capabilities inside their platforms.

Availability

ProBuilt Miles is accessible immediately at: https://www.ProBuiltMiles.com/

About ProBuilt Software Inc.

ProBuilt is a platform focused technology company pioneering the next evolution of the internet. Its invention, Floating Forms, enables true multitasking inside the browser, allowing web applications and ecommerce sites to operate multiple live windows concurrently without tabs, reloads or loss of state. This represents a fundamental shift in how digital experiences are built, delivered and consumed. ProBuilt develops products and technologies that demonstrate the commercial and consumer impact of this architectural breakthrough. ProBuilt Software is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

