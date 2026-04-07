Founders of PCS Software Return to the Industry with Soon-to-Be-Released ProBuilt TMS

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of PCS Software are returning to the transportation software market with ProBuilt TMS, a soon-to-be-released cloud TMS for truckload carriers and truckload brokers.

ProBuilt TMS - Dispatch Manager

The announcement marks the return of a leadership team with more than a quarter century of experience developing transportation software who built one of the most recognized brands in the TMS space. The core executive team behind PCS Software now makes up the leadership team at ProBuilt Software, bringing decades of transportation technology experience back to market under a new company and a new platform.

Michael Till, Founder and CEO of ProBuilt Software, explained the thinking behind the development of ProBuilt TMS:

"The single biggest problem I was facing at PCS was that our software operated in a Windows Terminal Server environment. Our customers were increasingly telling me that they wanted the software to work in a browser. But that wasn't possible. And we already knew that if we made a system for the browser, it would only open one screen at a time, just like every shopping website and every cloud program has always done since the dawn of the internet.

After I sold PCS, I started 2 trucking companies. We had one flatbed company and one Autohaul company. I quickly found out that trucking today does not operate at all like it did back when I worked in trucking full-time. I knew that if I wanted to get back into trucking software, any program I created would have to do three things:

Operate in a web browser. Allow users to open multiple forms simultaneously, meaning multitasking. Work like trucking works today, not like it worked 20 years ago.

So, as soon as my non-compete agreement ended, I sold off the trucking companies and went to work on a new TMS design, one built for trucking today. We started by inventing patent pending architecture that, for the first time ever, allowed users to open and use multiple forms in the same browser tab. Then we went to work on what is essentially a paper-free system. Dispatching, billing, payments, settlements, everything was made to be electronic and automated.

One more thing, before I sold off my trucking companies, one night I spent six hours trying to use the three most popular loads to line out one week of work for five of my trucks. After running dozens and dozens of city-to-city combinations, I gave up. I decided that every load board was too painful to use. So, when we started work on the ProBuilt TMS, we decided we would create even more patent-pending technology strictly for trucking, a new kind of load board that is unlike and quite superior to every load board ever made."

ProBuilt TMS is being developed for truckload carriers and truckload brokers that need a more modern software experience built around how trucking operates today. Unlike many TMS platforms that rely on third-party accounting integrations, ProBuilt TMS includes a fully integrated, GAAP-based accounting system.

For the trucking industry, the message is straightforward: the founders of PCS Software are back, the core executive team is back with them, and ProBuilt TMS is on the way.

About ProBuilt Software

ProBuilt Software develops business and transportation software designed to deliver a more capable browser-based experience. The company is the creator of floating forms architecture and is focused on building next-generation platforms for real-world business operations. ProBuilt TMS is the company's upcoming transportation management system for truckload carriers and truckload brokers.

SOURCE ProBuilt Software Inc.