ProBuilt TMS Introduces AI-Powered Compliance System: From Driver Application Through Corrective Action

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBuilt Software Inc. today announced the ProBuilt TMS Compliance System, which manages driver compliance from application through qualification, credential monitoring, safety events and corrective action. Powered by Claude AI from Anthropic, it inspects driver documents and inserts exact FMCSA regulation codes into disciplinary letters.

Most TMS compliance systems focus on document storage, expiration tracking and safety-event records. ProBuilt TMS goes deeper by seamlessly connecting driver applications, FMCSA due diligence, road testing, prior-employer inquiries, dispatch, claims and disciplinary action within one system.

The online application portal links to a carrier's website. Applicants can upload CDL and Medical Card images. Applicants provide all information required by FMCSA through the online application.

Safety personnel can document MVR, PSP and UA reviews, road tests and prior-employer Requests for Information, including efforts to obtain safety and performance information. Road tests can be completed through the ProBuilt TMS mobile app, with certificates issued directly to drivers.

The system tracks CDLs, Hazardous Materials Endorsements, MVRs, TWIC Cards, FAST Cards and Medical Cards. It also interacts with dispatch so qualification and expiration issues can be addressed during daily operations.

ProBuilt Compliance manages cargo claims, incidents and accidents. Drivers can submit events through the ProBuilt DRV mobile app, and safety personnel can request driver statements through the app. Records can include details, costs, documents, photos, chargebacks and disciplinary action.

When disciplinary action is required, ProBuilt's Claude-powered technology can generate policy reminders, official warnings, suspension letters and termination letters. The AI identifies the FMCSA regulation tied to the violation and inserts the exact regulation code into the letter. For example, an Hours-of-Service warning can cite 49 CFR § 395.3(a)(3), which limits a driver to 11 hours of driving after 10 consecutive hours off duty. Drivers can electronically sign the completed correspondence.

"Compliance begins when the driver applies and continues throughout the driver's employment," said Michael Till, Founder and CEO of ProBuilt Software Inc. "We built ProBuilt Compliance to help carriers manage that entire process in one system."

About ProBuilt Software Inc.

ProBuilt Software Inc. develops ProBuilt TMS for carriers and freight brokers.

SOURCE ProBuilt Software Inc.