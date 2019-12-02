Procan Labs Founder Sounds Off on New California Vaping Laws

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Unterbach, CEO of Procan Labs, a family-owned, state-of-the-art cannabis processing and manufacturing facility in California, said today that "The inability of the State of California to stop black market products has led to new laws that are having a direct impact on the cannabis industry across California."

E-cigarettes and vaping have been blamed for more than 2,000 illnesses and dozens of deaths nationwide. Now, government agencies, including one in Northern California, are banning the sale of e-cigarettes and vape related products.

In a 5-0 vote, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved Ordinance #2019-34, prohibiting the sale of tobacco vaping products, flavored tobacco products, and cannabis vaping products throughout the County. On Nov. 18, the Legal Cannabis for Consumer Safety (LCCS), a coalition representing California's largest licensed cannabis growers, manufacturers, association, retainers, testing labs, and advocates, sent a letter to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors asking the Board to amend the Ordinance to allow the sale of legal cannabis vape products and work in partnership with the State of California on data-driven policy solutions.

"Nearly three-quarters of the vaping products sold in California are black market products and are not tested or overseen by the State of California," said Mark Unterbach, CEO of Procan Labs. "Most of the people that have fallen ill were using fake, black market vaping products which contain dangerous fillers, which are tested for and not allowed in the regulated market. It is unfortunate that Contra Costa and other Government agencies around the country are pushing people to the black market and penalizing legitimate businesses because of the inability to control black market products," he added.

Procan Labs is one of the largest cannabis extraction companies in California and provides full-spectrum crude, distillate, and Terpenes to product manufacturers throughout California.

"The vaping crisis is creating an unwarranted negative impression of the cannabis industry as a whole," said Max Unterbach, President of Procan Labs. "Cannabis products produced through the extraction process by licensed manufacturers, including all products from Procan Labs, are tested for quality and potency by the State of California," he added.

"Because the medical field is becoming more aware of the potential benefits of medical cannabis, doctors will be more likely to offer this treatment to their patients," said Max Unterbach. "There are a lot of benefits to Cannabis and the public should not blame the vaping crisis on cannabis when the real problem is how to deal with black market products," he added.

About Procan Labs

Procan Labs is a family-owned, state-of-the-art cannabis processing and manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Started in 2016, Procan Labs is one of the largest producers of Terpenes, Distillates, and Oils for cannabis product manufacturers in California.

