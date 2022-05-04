ProCare Rx and MC-Rx Align Businesses to Focus on Core Strength to Best Serve Customers and Market

ProCare Rx, a leading pharmacy benefits administrator and technology company, and its affiliate MC-Rx, a nationwide Pharmacy Benefit Manager, restructure the businesses portfolio to deliver high quality, high-value specialized services to customers

GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCare Rx, a leading pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA), and its affiliate, MC-Rx, a nationwide pharmacy benefit manager, announced today that they have formally realigned the family of businesses. This realignment is designed to leverage the core competency and expertise of each business to best serve its customers in a way that drives more value for partners and constituents.

In 2018, ProCare Pharmacy Benefit Manager, Inc. acquired MC-21, a URAC-accredited Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) company. MC-21 and ProCare Pharmacy Benefit Manager were jointly rebranded MC-Rx Powered by ProCare Rx and is now the primary business focused solely on Prescription Benefits Management serving clients in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. ProCare Rx will continue to focus on pharmacy claims processing and other technology–based solutions, leveraging its proprietary hybrid cloud technology.

The other affiliated companies will continue to focus on their core competencies as they have since their inception. "We believe aligning our companies to be individually focused on a dedicated service enables the businesses to be hyper-focused on their unique area of expertise, which allows us to ensure our customers are receiving the highest level of service for their specific needs," said ProCare Rx Founder, Roger Burgess.

The ProCare Rx family of businesses and the services offered consist of the following:



ProCare Rx

ProCare Rx provides pharmacy claims processing systems and technology to internal clients and external clients through multiple SaaS, PaaS and/or BPO arrangements. ProCare Rx's proprietary technology is used by thousands of companies to manage millions of their members' prescription data.

MC-Rx Powered by ProCare Rx

MC-Rx is a full-service, URAC-accredited, Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) company. It is a third-party administrator of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare & Medicaid programs, among others. MC-Rx is responsible for creating cost-effective healthcare by offering clinical utilization management programs, offering more affordable pharmacy channels, negotiating discounts with drug manufacturers and retail drugstores, and encouraging the use of low-cost generics and affordable brands. MC-Rx manages the processing and paying of prescription drug claims, leveraging ProCare Rx's pharmacy claims processing technology.

ProCare PharmacyCare

ProCare PharmacyCare is a URAC-accredited mail order and specialty pharmacy that is patient and provider oriented, focused on optimizing drug therapies and member health education.

ProCare HospiceCare

ProCare HospiceCare is a hospice-specific PBM that offers clients convenient medication ordering and delivery with cost savings recommendations based on their data and monthly ANCC-accredited nurse education, giving clients ultimate control over their program.

ProModRx

ProModRx operates as a reimbursement and distribution hub offering pharmaceutical and device manufacturers insurance benefit investigation/verification, prior authorization, Rx processing and delivery, financial and co-pay assistance, patient education, and comprehensive data reporting.

ABOUT PROCARE RX

ProCare Rx was founded in 1988 and is now one of the nation's largest privately owned healthcare information technology conglomerates focused on pharmacy benefit administration systems and services. ProCare Rx was one of the first claims processing companies to utilize the internet safely and securely for online processing of pharmacy transactions, and now currently administers 100,000+ benefit designs across 15,000+ unique plan ID's in 250+ different pharmacy network configurations. The family of businesses focuses on dedicated services designed to support the unique needs and demands of their client partners.

Media Contact: Andrea Baker

[email protected] | 678-248-4754

SOURCE ProCare Rx