Procare Software® Announces Acquisition of Kinderlime

MEDFORD, Ore. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Software ("Procare"), a global leader in child care management solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kinderlime Inc. a leading online Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of child care management solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition further expands the breadth of Procare's solutions for the child care industry. The addition of Kinderlime's scalable platform creates an unmatched offering of functionality and service to child focused businesses of all sizes.

"We are pleased to add Kinderlime's innovative web and mobile-based applications, which further enhance Procare's market leading suite of solutions to help customers efficiently manage their facilities, address complex operational and administrative needs, and provide essential family communication," said JoAnn Kintzel, President and CEO, Procare Software.

Kinderlime, founded in 2012, features an easy to use web and mobile platform suitable for a wide range of child focused customer segments, from in-home to multi-center organizations. The brand's core competencies are streamlining operations, regulatory compliance, and fast and easy communication with families, and currently serves over 5,000 customers nationwide.

"We are excited to join with the Procare team. The combination of our products and services brings unparalleled value to customers managing child care programs both large and small," said Akash Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Kinderlime. "Procare's experience in the child care software industry coupled with their synergistic vision is a strong fit for Kinderlime."

About Procare Software

Procare Software is the largest and leading provider of child care management software, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports over 30,000 preschools, daycare centers, after-school programs, camps and related facilities with a broad product suite that serves the complex and unique demands of the child care market. With Tuition Express®, the company's integrated payment processing platform, Procare saves schools time and expense, providing seamless bank reconciliations and speedy electronic payment delivery. Procare is the trusted partner to schools and parents across the United States. Procare offers both desktop and cloud hosting solutions and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.

About Kinderlime

Kinderlime's mission is to create a world where schools and childcare programs are empowered to operate at full potential. By simplifying licensing paperwork, attendance, parent billing, staffing and parent connections, Kinderlime has operationalized over 5,000 schools nationwide. It is the most loved and fastest growing SaaS and mobile child care management platform with offices in Santa Clara and Sacramento. For more information about Kinderlime, visit Kinderlime.com.

Contacts

Procare Software

Cathy Fultineer

cathy@procaresoftware.com

1-800-338-3884 X 2411

Kinderlime

Steve Biondi

hello@kinderlime.com

1-408 475-5179

SOURCE Procare Software

Related Links

http://www.procaresoftware.com

