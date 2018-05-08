Procare Software® Announces Acquisition of SchoolLeader

MEDFORD, Ore. and ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Software, a global leader in child care management solutions, has acquired SchoolLeader from Kressa Software. SchoolLeader specializes in the design and development of business applications and networks for the child care industry. This strategic acquisition further expands Procare offerings as the "one-stop" solution designed to meet the complete management and parent communication needs of child care businesses and organizations.

The world's largest provider of child care management software, services and hardware, Procare offers desktop and cloud hosted solutions that allow for automated collection of tuition, fees and other payments, classroom management and parent engagement, as well as modules to track student attendance, immunizations, menus and meals, parent and emergency contact, and other information. Procare serves more than 30,000 child care providers in a variety of facilities from single-unit operations to multinational enterprises. SchoolLeader child care management system has been powering schools since 1996 with the mission to provide quality software that is easy to use and empowers businesses to gain control of their processes and reach their full potential. "We are excited to welcome SchoolLeader and their customers to the Procare family of products and services, and look forward to working together to grow and support their businesses," said JoAnn Kintzel, president and CEO, Procare Software.

"We are very pleased to place SchoolLeader into the capable hands of Procare Software, a company we very much admire. We are confident that our valued customers will benefit from this change of ownership," said Janet Mazza, co-founder.

Mike Mazza, co-founder, remarked, "We are proud to have contributed to the child care industry with SchoolLeader and, even more so, to have the product join the Procare family of brands and be part of an all-in-one solution that helps centers achieve their goal of providing quality care to their children and parents."

Procare Software is the largest and leading provider of child care management software, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports thousands of preschools, daycare centers, after-school programs, camps and related facilities with a broad product suite that serves the complex and unique demands of the child care market. With Tuition Express®, the company's integrated payment processing platform, Procare saves schools time and cost, providing seamless bank reconciliations and speedy electronic payment delivery. With payment volumes in excess of $3 billion, Procare is the trusted partner to schools and parents across the United States. Procare offers both a desktop solution and cloud hosting, and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.

SchoolLeader is a division of Kressa Software which specializes in the design and development of business applications and networks for the child care, consulting and communication industries. For over 20 years, SchoolLeader's comprehensive pre-packaged and custom software has supported the child care and preschool industry to efficiently manage and grow their business. For more information, please visit www.schoolleader.com.

