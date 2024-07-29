Procare Solutions Acquires Bertelsen Education, Expanding Child Care Management Portfolio to Include Continuing Education Training for Early Childhood Education Providers

DENVER, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leading provider of child care management software, announces the acquisition of Bertelsen Education. This strategic acquisition expands Procare Solutions' offerings to include continuing education training for Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Head Start child care providers.

Every state in the U.S. has requirements for ongoing training for all teachers, directors and owners in child care centers across the nation to maintain their state child care license. In addition, Head Start agencies are mandated to complete a minimum of 15 hours of professional development training within their first 90 days of employment. This training should cover the fundamentals of Head Start standards, child development stages and effective classroom management techniques.

Bertelsen Education is recognized for its leading professional development programs, offering over 140 training hours accredited by IACET and NEPCA. They also offer training for Child Development Associate (CDA) certification and provide ongoing continuing education units crucial for ECE teachers' professional growth. This training is provided in both English and Spanish.

"Adding continuing education to our suite of software solutions allows Procare to provide our customers with one resource to operate their center and stay compliant with state and federal licensing requirements," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "The acquisition of Bertelsen Education enhances Procare's child care management software platform, enabling an all-in-one ECE solution."

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

New ECE Training Offering : Through this acquisition, Procare Solutions will now offer professional development and continuing education courses for ECE providers

: Through this acquisition, Procare Solutions will now offer professional development and continuing education courses for ECE providers Accredited Training Courses: Bertelsen Education's courses are accredited in all 50 states, ensuring that ECE professionals have access to high-quality, compliant training that meets state level and national standards

Bertelsen Education's courses are accredited in all 50 states, ensuring that ECE professionals have access to high-quality, compliant training that meets state level and national standards Expands Procare's All-in-One Child Care Management Software: By integrating Bertelsen Education's training courses, Procare Solutions continues to build on its comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support child care centers in delivering excellent early childhood education

"Bertelsen Education has established itself as a trusted provider of training resources that help educators meet their state licensing and CDA certification requirements while providing continuous learning opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge," said Jill Bertelsen, Bertelsen Education Co-Founder. "This partnership allows Procare Solutions to better support the professional development needs of ECE teachers, ensuring they are well-equipped to deliver exceptional educational experiences."

About Procare Solutions

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.

From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.

Our resolute team of support professionals also makes it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That is why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be a leader in child care management software.

For more information, visit www.ProcareSolutions.com.

About Bertelsen Education

Bertelsen Education (BE) is a professional development company that is accredited in all 50 states to provide continuing education training for Early Childhood Education (ECE) child care providers. BE professional development services are also needed and relevant in the Head Start marketplace since Head Start centers need to provide proof of continuing education units to comply with Federal Head Start guidelines.

For more information, visit www.BertelsenEducation.com.

SOURCE Procare Solutions