Procare Solutions and IntelliKid Systems Announce Enhanced Partnership

Procare customers now can use IntelliKid Systems to sync data of families looking to enroll, as well as to market their centers.

DENVER, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new integration between Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, and IntelliKid Systems, a leading provider of child care enrollment and marketing software, offers a suite of marketing tools to connect time-strapped early childhood education centers with families searching for high-quality child care.

This comes at a time when nearly a third of centers report being below capacity and parents are leaving the workforce to care for young children.

Procare Solutions’ customers now have the option to integrate with IntelliKid Systems to take advantage of marketing automation.

Procare Solutions' customers now have the option to integrate with IntelliKid Systems to do the following:

Collect and organize more inquiries and schedule more tours with IntelliKid Systems' embeddable landing pages so information doesn't get lost or forgotten

Sync family data between IntelliKid Systems and Procare eliminating time-consuming data entry

Integrate with Facebook Messenger

Capture and record phone calls without any additional hardware or change in provider

Automate ongoing, personalized communications tailored to each stage of a family's engagement with the child care center

Schedule on-site or virtual tours, family orientations and open houses and sync seamlessly with both center and parent calendars

Track ROI from advertising efforts from inquiry all the way to registration and beyond

"We hear from many child care centers we serve that owners and directors don't have the time, staff or expertise to devote to increasing their enrollments," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "Expanding our partnership with IntelliKid Systems allows us to meet their needs and achieve their business goals."

IntelliKid Systems specializes in practical enrollment tools that lift the quality of communication while saving directors and owners time that is better spent nurturing and educating young children.

This partnership adds marketing automation to the suite of robust enrollment tools already offered in Procare that include waitlist management, electronic documents and the Lead Insights dashboard that shows how effective a center is at converting prospective customers.

With Procare and IntelliKid Systems, the entire enrollment lifecycle is handled with ease, from inquiry to registration and everything between. Procare Solutions' child care centers can benefit from access to IntelliKid Systems enrollment tools including managing job candidates and streamlining new family registration.

The integration comes as the 2024 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report from Procare Solutions found that 47% of centers are struggling with enrollment, up from 36% the year before.

Additionally, 33% of child care centers say they are under capacity.

"Having grown up in the industry, I am acutely aware of the time constraints put upon directors and owners in early childhood. Alongside Procare Solutions, we are building the tools that put the focus back on the program and education of young children while at the same time enhancing the ease of operations," said Jared Hall, CEO and founder of IntelliKid Systems.

This newest integration extends to Procare Online users and expands upon the existing IntelliKid Systems offering made available through Procare Desktop two years ago.

"In the past 11 months, we have successfully opened four new centers and absolutely could not have managed the lead volume without IntelliKid Systems. IKS helped us create a smooth and professional customer experience that has led to increased enrollment. We are excited about the new integration and expect it to help us save time and limit data-entry mistakes," said Scott Cotter, owner of AIM Academy centers in Alabama.

About Procare Solutions:

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.

From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.

Our dedicated team of support professionals also makes it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That's why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be a leader in child care management software.

For more information, visit ProcareSolutions.com.

About IntelliKid Systems:

IntelliKid Systems is a leading early childhood education software company founded by early childhood educators. It has grown from its origins in its founder's family centers to become the fastest-growing, most flexible and customizable set of enrollment tools powering the child care industry today. Innovation and simplicity are the hallmarks of this easy-to-use powerful enrollment management software.

For more information, visit www.intellikidsystems.com

