Procare Solutions and Lakeshore Learning Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Early Childhood Education

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, and Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership for Procare customers. This partnership aims to support child care providers by offering them access to high-quality educational materials at discounted rates.

Procare customers will have access to a dedicated Lakeshore Learning eStore. This exclusive online store offers hundreds of curated educational materials and resources specifically tailored for early childhood programs. From STEAM kits to literacy tools and other teaching aids, educators can find everything they need to create an enriching learning environment.

Procare customers have access to a dedicated Lakeshore Learning eStore with a discount and free shipping! Post this

Benefits of the partnership for Procare customers include:

Exclusive access to a customized Lakeshore Learning eStore featuring a wide array of educational materials

A 5% discount on all orders, making high-quality resources more affordable

Free shipping on all orders

This partnership underscores the commitment of Procare Solutions and Lakeshore Learning to support child care and pre-K providers in their vital work educating young learners and provides unmatched value to Procare customers.

"At Procare Solutions, we understand the challenges child care centers face in delivering quality education while managing costs," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO at Procare Solutions. "Our partnership with Lakeshore Learning provides our customers access to high-quality learning materials at discounted rates to help them grow their business."

Lakeshore Learning, renowned for its innovative educational products, shares Procare's vision of empowering educators and supporting early childhood development.

"This collaboration between Lakeshore Learning and Procare Solutions highlights our unwavering dedication to supporting young learners at every developmental stage," said Todd Hays, senior vice president at Lakeshore Learning. "We are proud to empower child care providers with the essential materials they need to help children reach their full potential."

About Procare Solutions

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.

From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.

Our dedicated team of support professionals also makes it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That's why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be a leader in child care management software.

For more information, visit ProcareSolutions.com.

About Lakeshore Learning

From learning environments to engaging, hands-on materials Lakeshore is committed to offering the very best. With a clear focus on durability and safety, their teacher-developed furniture and materials help the littlest learners prepare for school while supporting educators and parents at the same time. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

SOURCE Procare Solutions