Procare Solutions Expands MarcoPolo Learning Partnership to Offer Integrated Resources that Improve Classroom Quality for Child Care Centers

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new integration between Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, and MarcoPolo Learning, the award-winning global developer of educational products and instructional resources, offers early childhood educators a way to improve teaching practices and support quality teacher-child interactions in the classroom.

Procare Solutions' customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial by logging into Procare to find MarcoPolo resources. Post this Procare Solutions and MarcoPolo Learning child care software

MarcoPolo Learning's comprehensive library of developmentally appropriate short videos, educator guides, and activities can now be accessed in Procare, making it easier for educators to incorporate the resources into their lesson plans.

MarcoPolo takes a holistic approach to supporting educators in raising classroom quality by providing them with instructional resources that enrich lesson plans, open-ended questions that promote quality teacher-child conversations, and engaging content that nurtures children's foundational skills in literacy, mathematics and social-emotional development.

Teachers at child care centers and early childhood education programs using Procare and MarcoPolo Learning now can easily take advantage of MarcoPolo features within Procare to elevate the quality of interactions between children and teachers and make lessons more engaging, including:

An enriching classroom resource that aligns with and extends curriculum

Powerful instructional support that improves daily teaching practices

Engaging content that develops early literacy, math and foundational skills

"Supporting child care providers and ECE teachers in their work to provide a high-quality education is a key part of our mission," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "The integration with MarcoPolo Learning enables us to simplify and enhance the learning opportunities that child care centers using Procare offer to children and families."

Child care centers using MarcoPolo Learning can access classroom videos and educator guides with open-ended questions and activities that make class preparation easier and foster effective teacher-child discourse, all within Procare.

"It has always been MarcoPolo's mission to tackle the enduring challenges in early childhood education, such as improving classroom quality, through innovative solutions," said Justin Hsu, CEO and Founder of MarcoPolo Learning. "We believe that enhancing teacher-child interactions is fundamental to elevating the overall quality of a classroom. Our instructional resources and support provide teachers with tools to improve teaching practices and supercharge engagement in their day-to-day classrooms."

About Procare Solutions:

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.

From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.

Our dedicated team of support professionals also makes it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That's why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be a leader in child care management software.

For more information, visit ProcareSolutions.com.

About MarcoPolo Learning

Founded in 2013, MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning early childhood education company focused on developing premium content and instructional support, married with innovative technology, to elevate quality in the classroom and at home.

For more information, visit MarcoPoloLearning.com.

